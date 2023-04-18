DEMOTTE – The newly formed Kiwanis Club of Kankakee Valley held its first meeting on Tuesday, April 11, with 16 members and hopes to add more as word of the club spreads. Kiwanis International is dedicated to serving children around the world and was begun in 1915. A group of Kiwanis members from Valparaiso and Logansport came to offer guidance and information to the new members.
A group came to the Connection Center to see if there was interest in the club in the DeMotte/Wheatfield area. To begin a new club, they would need 15 people to join and they had 16. Club officers were elected and they were ready to start at their first meeting. The club will meet twice a month, the second Tuesday at noon and the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Connection Center in DeMotte.
The new president, Christine Bogan of Edward Jones in Wheatfield, opened the meeting, which included guests from other clubs among those in attendance. Kiwanian Taka Ogata of Lafayette gave a PowerPoint presentation on the club and explained the organization’s purpose and the different districts and divisions. The new club is part of the Arrowhead division, which includes Valparaiso.
A large part of the club is dedicated to supporting Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Kiwanis was involved in raising funds for the hospital in 1919 and the children’s hospital opened its doors in 1924, and they’ve been supporting it for over 100 years.
Kiwanis also has a club for adults with disabilities called the Aktion Club.
They have a club for high school aged teens called Key Club, one for middle schoolers called Kiwanis Builders Club and elementary children called K-Kids. Ogata said they serve children and help them reach their full potential in their communities and across the globe.
In Indiana, they have been focused on raising funds for maternal and fetal health due to the high rate of infant mortality in the state. Their next focus will be on youth mental health. That campaign will begin in October and run through September 2027. Each of their statewide goals run for three years. The fundraising for mothers and infants has already raised over $1 million. Ogata said 600 infants die each year in this state.
With the new campaign, the state has a matching grant, so if the Kiwanis Clubs in Indiana raise $1 million, then Indiana will contribute another million to provide accessible mental health services to youth across the state. This includes developing programs for suicide and bullying prevention.
The club has KIDS, which stands for Kiwanis In Direct Support for Riley. They fund a parent kart, which brings essentials to parents who had not expected to have a child hospitalized and are unprepared for a lengthy stay. The cart offers parents toiletries, assistance and support. They also have a bike safety program, a Adapt-a-bike safety program, a food pantry and transportation assistance.
Ogata said they are “improving the world one project at a time.”
To learn more about the club, contact membership chair Don Carlson at gc100362@gmail.com or text him at 219-816-0315. Their next meeting is April 20, at 6 p.m., at the Connection Center located at 1317 15th St. (SR 10/US 231) in DeMotte. Officers for the group include Bogan, Vice President Jason DeYoung, Secretary Sarah Eenigenburg and Treasurer Gaylynn Dykman, senior pastor of the DeMotte United Methodist Church and Roselawn United Methodist Church.