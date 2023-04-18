DEMOTTE – The newly formed Kiwanis Club of Kankakee Valley held its first meeting on Tuesday, April 11, with 16 members and hopes to add more as word of the club spreads. Kiwanis International is dedicated to serving children around the world and was begun in 1915. A group of Kiwanis members from Valparaiso and Logansport came to offer guidance and information to the new members.

A group came to the Connection Center to see if there was interest in the club in the DeMotte/Wheatfield area. To begin a new club, they would need 15 people to join and they had 16. Club officers were elected and they were ready to start at their first meeting. The club will meet twice a month, the second Tuesday at noon and the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Connection Center in DeMotte.

