RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s downtown district will feature new Christmas lights this holiday season.
The city government, the Jasper Newton Foundation and Main Street Rensselaer have pooled their monies to purchase 14 5-foot lighted snowflakes to decorate main street.
Each fancy-forked snowflake includes 90 light bulbs.
The total cost of the project is $15,336 and includes the snowflake light fixtures, 14 gauge string for each light, extra light bulbs and other equipment needed to affix the lights to poles.
The Rensselaer City Council has agreed to provide $5,168 from its public relations fund to the project, with the Foundation providing over $668 and Main Street Rensselaer contributing $2,500. The Jasper County Tourism Commission provided $7,000 to the cost through a grant.
The lights will be affixed to poles by the city’s street department sometime after Thanksgiving. They will stay up through the New Year holiday.
Members of the street department shared that the usual banners and decorations are in rough shape after being used year after year. It is the department’s hope that the current decorations will slowly replace the damaged lights over the next 2-3 seasons to create a “grand light show.”
“The goal of adding to the current offerings is to bring back some nostalgia and create joy at the end of what has been a most difficult year for students, workers and local businesses,” Main Street officials said in its grant application for the lights. “We also want to create a big of competition to compel families to drive and visit our fantastic lights display in Rensselaer — supporting downtown local businesses.”
REMC and Jasper County will continue to light the large evergreen tree on the Courthouse Square prior to the Christmas holiday. Main Street hopes to expand space on the square as well as along the brick streets and gazebo in partnership with the county.