Jeff Powers

DeMotte Streets Superintendent Jeff Powers will retire at the end of the year.

 File photo

DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council, after six months of work, finally approved an ordinance that targets storage containers on properties in town and within the town's buffer zone. There were still some changes to be made to the verbiage of the ordinance, but the council voted unanimously to add it to the books.

The council members discussed some issues including a requirement for residents and business owners to register their existing storage containers within a 60-day time frame. Council President Jeff Cambe said there is also an issue of enforcement in regards to finding the containers because there is no record of them currently.

