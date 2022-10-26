DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council, after six months of work, finally approved an ordinance that targets storage containers on properties in town and within the town's buffer zone. There were still some changes to be made to the verbiage of the ordinance, but the council voted unanimously to add it to the books.
The council members discussed some issues including a requirement for residents and business owners to register their existing storage containers within a 60-day time frame. Council President Jeff Cambe said there is also an issue of enforcement in regards to finding the containers because there is no record of them currently.
Councilman Mark Boer said the owners of the containers would be responsible for registering them and getting it done before the 60-days is up. With the passing of the ordinance, the 60-day calendar has started with Monday being day one. Giving the container owners until Dec. 24 to comply.
A portion of the ordinance limiting the containers to two years was discussed with town attorney Luis Vallejo suggesting they limit extending the amount of time a container remains on property to one additional year, or one year after the two-year limit to allow for extension requests from the property owners.
Cambe asked about permits that have more oversight than simply registering the containers. Boer agreed that permits give the council an opportunity to approve a container request or not.
After agreeing to some changes in the wording, the council voted to approve the amended ordinance.
“It was important to get this right,” Cambe said. “Thank you for your time on this.”
Street Superintendent Jeff Powers announced he will be retiring at the end of the year. He has worked for the town for 12 years, and prior to that, was employed at a steel mill for 30 years. He told the council this was the “best job ever” and thanked them. Street department liaison Dale Eenigenburg said, “Finding someone to replace him is not going to be easy.”
Powers offered to help the his replacement whenever he’s needed.
Powers also said they would be out starting Monday for leaf pickup.
Police Chief Tom Jarrette reported the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce will hold a Christmas parade, which will run from the Community Bible Church to Spencer Park on Dec. 3. He said they will not be closing Halleck St. but will offer an escort for the parade.
He said the police department will use drug seizure money to pay for the license plate readers so no tax dollars are spent on the machines.
The council approved several subdivision requests and a rezone. The town’s plan commission sent a favorable recommendation for the Grand Prairie subdivision at the request of Dan Walstra, and the Farmhouse Acres subdivision request from Ron Musch. The rezone was needed for a subdivision approved at the September meeting but the required rezone was missed and needed to be corrected at this meeting. The Farmhouse subdivision was to separate one tract into two separate lots. Each one already has a residence in place. It too needed to be rezoned to R1 and was approved.
Abonmarche Engineer Chip reported Division Street should be done within the next two weeks with taking down signage and some clean up. He said they are doing the punch list for the sewer project at I65.