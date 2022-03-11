RENSSELAER — Some of the most recent paintings by Doris Myers can be viewed at Jasper County Public Library’s Rensselaer location at 208 W. Susan Street.
Myers celebrated her 100th birthday Nov. 24, 2021. She has found fulfillment in rural Wheatfield where she has lived all of her adult life with her late husband, Rich, and her four grown children.
Myers looks forward to continuing to make art, pursuing her creative writing, and enjoying life. In addition to painting, she was also a potter.
In the last few years, creative writing has become Myers' primary creative endeavor. Her book “Sunshine and Shade: A Small Collection of My Stories, Poems, and Artwork” published in 2020 is available at all Jasper County Public Library locations.
When asked about her art, Myers said trees, rocks and water have always been some of her favorite subjects.
"I have explored a range of stylistic directions over the years, ranging from abstraction and pointillism to more realistic imagery," she said. "As a painter and lifetime resident of rural Indiana, I am most at home drawing upon nature for my subject matter."
Myers said her work reflects her environment.
"Since I retired from teaching in 1984, I try to paint part of each week, often working in series," she said. "Working on location is a special experience for me whether I am teaching a group or working alone. Most of my paintings, however, are done in my studio, sometimes based in part from a photo as well as from memory. Although I have developed a personal style, I like to approach each of my paintings as an individual statement as I continue to contemplate and respond to my surroundings.”
The art of Doris Myers will be on display at the Rensselaer Library for the remainder of March and throughout April. The public is are welcome to stop by and see the exhibit during the library’s open business hours.