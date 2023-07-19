RENSSELAER – The Midway at Jasper County Fair was still vacant but one event was underway in advance of the official opening which was scheduled to occur later that afternoon. It was more than mowing grass as the competitors took to the course in the Lawn and Garden Tractor and Zero-Turn Mower competitions held late Saturday on July 15.
4H members vied for the coveted first, second or third trophies and ribbons that also garnered them a chance to move on to the district competition. Three Jasper County Fair winners in the last 10 years have won state champion honors. The top three finishers in each division all qualify to move on to district competition.
Just like the actual tractor operator competition, the two events were broken into junior and senior divisions. All of the competitions required a written test, a parts identification exam, a safety exam and the driving competition.
That driving competition forced the competitors to maneuver through a serpentine course lined with stakes on which golf balls were precariously held atop. Knock a golf ball or two off and accrue the penalties. The courses also forced the drivers to mow against a curve, back up as close as possible to an obstacle, pull forward as close as possible without bumping and safely exit their mower to remove an obstacle in their path. The idea is to keep the penalties to a minimum so, like golf, the lower the score, the better.
The event was again judged by Ryan Kohlhagen. Kohlhagen has been a part of this project for over 25 years. He was assisted this day by Matt Misch, a former competitor.
The winner in the Lawn and Garden Compact Tractor Senior Competition was 19-year-old Kurt Kros, of Fair Oaks. The runner-up was his sister Kaitlyn Kros, 16, and Braylon Hamstra, 13, also of of Fair Oaks took third.
The junior Lawn and Garden Tractor winner was Aiden Wolber, 11, of DeMotte, with Landry Rodibaugh, 12 of Rensselaer, in second. Showing in third was Maddox Hensler, 11, also of Rensselaer.
In the Zero-Turn Mower competition, the senior winner was Kendra Kolhagen, 16, of Rensselaer. The Reserve Champion was Jackson Jones, age 15 of Rensselaer and in third was Alex Rahmoeller, 14, of Fair Oaks.
In the junior division of the Zero-Turn competition, Taylor Weems, 12, of Rensselaer took top honors. Twelve-year-old Ayden Van Wienen of San Pierre finished in second and Blaine Woods, age 12 of Rensselaer was third.
Awarded for the sixth year was a Most Improved Plaque. Named the Spencer Davis Most Improved Award, the honor is given in memory of the Rensselaer native who tragically lost his life on Sept. 19, 2017, when a jacked-up car fell on him as he was helping a stranger with vehicle trouble on the roadside. His parents, Shannon and Rod Davis, as well as his siblings were awaiting him at Pizza Hut when he failed to arrive.
Tenleigh Braasch, 11 of Rensselaer, was honored with the Spencer Davis Most Improved Plaque, much to her delight.
Both the Lawn and Garden Tractor and Zero-turn Mower were donated for use by Castongia John Deere Tractors and Equipment.