RENSSELAER – The Midway at Jasper County Fair was still vacant but one event was underway in advance of the official opening which was scheduled to occur later that afternoon. It was more than mowing grass as the competitors took to the course in the Lawn and Garden Tractor and Zero-Turn Mower competitions held late Saturday on July 15.

4H members vied for the coveted first, second or third trophies and ribbons that also garnered them a chance to move on to the district competition. Three Jasper County Fair winners in the last 10 years have won state champion honors. The top three finishers in each division all qualify to move on to district competition.

