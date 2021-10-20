JASPER COUNTY — The murder trial for Judy Moore has seen its share of postponements over the past 20 months with the most recent delay coming in September.
The trial is now expected to proceed in early 2022, with a pretrial conference set for Jan. 26 in Jasper County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey’s chambers.
Moore, 74, is charged with the murder of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in 2015. Alliss was discovered dead in a pool of blood in her apartment at 989 B-Mar Drive by a neighbor.
Moore also had an apartment at the complex.
After evidence was gathered at the scene and interviews conducted, Moore, who was 68 at the time, was charged with murder, aggravated battery use when the assault possesses a substantial risk of death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
An autopsy revealed that Alliss suffered from blunt force injuries which contributed to her death.
However, the charges were dismissed without prejudice in 2017 due to lack of evidence. Charges could be brought against Moore if any new evidence surfaced.
In January 2020, new evidence was introduced, which was presented to a grand jury. A warrant was then obtained for Moore’s arrest and she traveled back to Rensselaer after staying with family in Georgia and re-arrested without incident.
Moore faces many of the same charges as she continues to await trial. The first trial date was set in March 2020, but the pandemic forced a postponement.
Trial dates were set for June and July with a jury trial commencing in August. However, a mistrial was declared three days later when inadmissible evidence was introduced by the defense.
Charges were refiled and trial dates were set for October of 2020, March of 2021, July of 2021 and September of 2021.
Moore is currently with family in Georgia while she awaits the start of the trial. She is outfitted with an ankle bracelet and being monitored by the county probation department.