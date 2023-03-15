WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley High School teacher Jeff Moolenaar, who teaches law enforcement classes, was surprised by a group of officers from Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Wheatfield Town Marshal, along with his wife and parents who visited his classroom Tuesday. Town Marshal Jamie Patrick chose to present Moolenaar with his retirement badge and a plaque recognizing his more than 20 years with the Wheatfield Police Department.
Moolenaar was the town marshal for years, then stepped down to work part-time for as an officer for the town before retiring last year. Patrick said the town didn’t have a policy for retirement badges and it took some time to find one for Moolenaar. He also wanted it to be special and thought presenting him with his badge and the plaque would be better in front of his law enforcement class than at a town board meeting.
Moolenaar thanked everyone who came and had a big smile on his face. As the group of officers entered his classroom followed by his family, he looked a bit confused but handled it with grace as they all filed in, shaking his hand as they passed by.
After the presentation, Sheriff Pat Williamson spoke to the class about the courses they’re taking. He said from age 18 to 21, they could work as correctional officers, and said many of the officers on the department started out as correctional officers before becoming deputies. He also commended those who are studying dispatching.
“It’s a great program and we appreciate your support,” he said to Moolenaar.
The students congratulated “Mr. Mo” and were as surprised as he was for the interruption.
After posing for some group pictures, Moolenaar hugged his parents and his wife before returning to the front of the class to teach and the large contingent left the room.