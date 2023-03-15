Surprise presentation

KV teacher Jeff Moolenaar was surprised by local law enforcement officers Tuesday when he was presented with a retirement badge and plaque of appreciation for his 20 years of service with the Wheatfield Police Department in front of his law enforcement class.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley High School teacher Jeff Moolenaar, who teaches law enforcement classes, was surprised by a group of officers from Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Wheatfield Town Marshal, along with his wife and parents who visited his classroom Tuesday. Town Marshal Jamie Patrick chose to present Moolenaar with his retirement badge and a plaque recognizing his more than 20 years with the Wheatfield Police Department.

Moolenaar was the town marshal for years, then stepped down to work part-time for as an officer for the town before retiring last year. Patrick said the town didn’t have a policy for retirement badges and it took some time to find one for Moolenaar. He also wanted it to be special and thought presenting him with his badge and the plaque would be better in front of his law enforcement class than at a town board meeting.