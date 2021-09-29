MONTICELLO — Not many people think about how their plants will spend the winter as the seasons change.
Because of a road construction project last year that could have caused the destruction of hundreds of flowers, the Monticello Garden Club had to become creative and move fast.
“The INDOT project on Railroad Street was rumored to happen in a year or two. We did not know actual dates until just a few weeks prior to it beginning,” said Monticello Garden Club President Sue Schlimme. “We knew the landscaping would be destroyed but we weren’t really sure what to do. The club really struggled with whether to take the planning and care of the area back mainly because we have an older membership.
“We found out that since it was INDOT land, the city would not or could not provide maintenance of it and we were afraid that INDOT would not provide the care that would make it an attractive addition to our city, so we decided to take the area back.”
The estimated cost to replant the gardens in the medians along Railroad Street was around $5,000.
“Because of COVID, all of last year’s fundraisers were cancelled and we weren’t sure how we were going to pay for the redesign and planting of these flower gardens,” Schlimme said. “Then club members mobilized and harvested many plants and put them in ‘foster care’ at the homes of members and community gardens maintained by the club.”
More than 100 plants were dug up and transplanted into temporary “homes,” including many at the Monticello Community Garden.
Club members also harvested many daffodil bulbs from the garden.
“Daffodil bulbs multiply. We realized, as we were digging them up, that we would have many more than we could possible replant in the designated area,” Schlimme said. “We bagged the bulbs and sold them to members of the community to help fund the redesign and to make sure the bulbs were saved. The sale raised over $1,000!”
Club members also applied for and received two grants. The first was from the Women Giving Together grant program of White County Community Foundation for $1,000. The second was a grant from the Plant America program of the National Garden Clubs, Inc. for $1,000.
Most of the “fostered” plants made it through the winter and were used in the design when the replanting began in the spring.
“We were amazed at how the plants thrived in their new surroundings. They were all perennials so we knew they could survive, we just weren’t sure how they would handle the move,” Schlimme said. “The soil is not great along the railroad tracks so maybe this is just what they needed.”
With help from agricultural students from Twin Lakes, the gardens were replanted, mulched and an irrigation system installed. The design and plan was spearheaded by club members Richard Smith and Carla Bishop.
“It was a big project completed by just a few people but the community support has been amazing,” Schlimme said. “We were able to complete the entire project for $900 — much less than we originally expected. Hopefully in the next few years, the area will mature and be a lovely part of the community.”
The Monticello Garden Club is always looking for new members. People who have a green thumb, a knack for growing flowers, or just want to help keep the community colorful, contact the club on their Facebook page for more information.