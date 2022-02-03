JASPER COUNTY — One-time judge and former local attorney Robert Monfort had a litany of charges refiled from his representation of two elderly clients’ estates that involved an alleged misappropriation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to his law firm, an office employee and a family member after the clients died.

The charges were refiled Jan. 28 in Jasper Superior Court by special prosecutors in the case. They include corrupt business influence (a Level 5 felony), three counts of theft with value property over $50,000 (Level 5 felonies), nine counts of theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000 (Level 6 felonies), forgery with intent to defraud (a Level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (a Level 6 felony), two counts of perjury (Level 6 felonies) and a misdemeanor deception charge.

Monfort faces 18 charges in all. This is the first time criminal charges have been filed against Monfort and his office.

According to Indiana Lawyer’s website, Monfort was accused in an Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission complaint of engaging in criminal acts and “conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation” among a litany of other ethical charges the commission filed April 27, 2020.

The discipline case against Monfort arises from two estate matters he handled that resulted in litigation in Jasper Superior Court against him and his law firm. Former Benton County Prosecutor John Wright, who was elected judge of the Benton County Circuit Court in 2020, served as special prosecutor when the charges were first filed two years ago.

That required the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office to request a new special prosecutor in case further investigation was needed in the case. John Myers, a former Tippecanoe County Prosecutor, and David Thomas, a one-time Inspector General in Indiana, have since been appointed special prosecutors to replace Wright.

“They have made all of the decisions regarding the investigation, the charges that were filed and they will continue to make decisions in regard to the handling of the case,” said Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman.

“This matter is in the very capable hands of two experienced prosecutors who will be able make the decisions and determinations going forward.”

Taulman added his office will be a spectator in the case only.

“We pay attention,” he said. “However, we’re not involved in any of the decision making, in any of the handling. If there is a plea agreement reached in these cases, it will be completely outside of our office. We’re not necessarily kept privy to that information. Essentially, we’re like any other member of the public.”

Both Jasper County Superior Court Judge Russell Bailey and Circuit Court Judge John Potter have recused themselves from the case and a request for a special judge to oversee the case has been filed.

In August 2018, the Jasper Newton Foundation filed a lawsuit against Monfort and his law office, and legal assistance Terri Hardin after they realized a will leaving the bulk of Rose Jeannette Nagel’s estate to the foundation for various charitable contributions had been changed. The foundation suit alleged Hardin and Monfort had used undue influence over Nagel before she passed in March 2017, with Hardin taking the role of guardian and personal representative of the estate.

Numerous court proceedings and filings over the past two years have revealed Hardin and Monfort had taken funds from Nagel’s estate.

Monfort had represented Nagel since 2010, at first executing a will for her and her husband, who had no children and wished their estates upon both of their deaths to go to various Catholic charities, including St. Augustine Catholic School in Rensselaer, according to the disciplinary complaint.

After Nagel’s husband died in 2013, she wanted to draft a new will the following year leaving all but $1,000 of her estate to St. Augustine Catholic School through a fund at the Jasper Foundation, according to notes in Monfort’s file, the commission said. Later that year, she signed a designated endowment fund agreement to that effect at Monfort’s office.

After Hardin was appointed personal representative, Nagel was ultimately placed in an assisted living facility, according to the disciplinary complaint. About four months before Nagel died in March 2017 at the age of 90, Hardin was appointed her guardian. The commission says that before Nagel died, Hardin transferred about $548,000 from Nagel’s largest investment account to a new account in Hardin’s name as guardian.

About a year after Nagel’s death, the commission says, “Hardin opened a checking account as personal representative and transferred approximately $623,218 from Respondent’s trust account to a new checking account,” and withdrew funds that exceeded the remaining estate balance by more than $10,000.

The commission argues that in handling Nagel’s estate, Monfort engaged in criminal and fraudulent conduct and misled the commission regarding money transfers and fund balances, among nine ethics charges in that case.

Monfort also is accused of attorney misconduct in handling the estate of Anthony Kaczorowski, who died in 2014. Among other things, the commission says as recently as 2019, Monfort swore an affidavit that Kaczorowski had no known heirs, which he knew to be false. The commission likewise levels allegations of criminal conduct and fraud in Monfort’s handling of that case. Likewise, Hardin served as personal representative for Kaczorowski.

Among other things, the commission alleges Monfort consumed nearly all of the $114,000 in Kaczorowski’s liquid estate assets through estate administration expenses, inappropriate fees, as well as “unjustified payments to respondent and his office staff” and more.

“Respondent had no documentation or explanation for approximately $32,000 in payments, which were made primarily to his office staff members, including his daughter,” the commission says.

Monfort resigned from practicing law in June of 2020 after a disciplinary hearing was filed with the Indiana Supreme Court for unethical handling of the estates.