BROOK — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep and eye out for a missing 73-year-old Noblesville man who could be in the area after law enforcement said they received a “ping” from his phone in the Brook area.
Gary Scheuermann, 73, was declared missing Aug. 20 after leaving Omro, Wis. NCSO officials say the man has a history of heart problems and requires blood thinners and cholesterol medication.
He was last seen driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Indiana plate AGM306. His most recent live phone ping was near Brook.
Tracking a ping is a technique used to estimate the current location of a particular cell phone. This may be accomplished via GPS data or by using cell tower triangulation.
People who see Scheuermann or a vehicle matching this description are asked to call the Winnebago County (Wis.) Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7300.