On Saturday afternoon, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and three fire departments were called to search for a missing child in the Virgie area. The sheriff’s department received the call at approximately 4:30 p.m. of a child missing. Keener Township Fire was also called to assist with the search. They also called Rensselaer Fire to come with their drone along with the sheriff’s drone.
The child, age 7, was located at 5:27 p.m. after it was discovered a family member had picked the child up and took the child to their residence in Lake Village. According to Deputy Chief Jason Wallace, the child was with an adult the entire time and not in any danger at all.
The mother was unaware that the child had left with another family member.
The JCSO was assisted in the search by Keener Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., Wheatfield Vol. Fire Dept., Rensselaer Vol. Fire Dept., Keener EMS and Indiana State Police.
In a post on Facebook, Rensselaer Fire’s page said, “When Keener Twp. Vol Fire Dept calls for our drone to help with a missing child in a cornfield, it’s all hands on deck! 3 departments, 2 drones, EMS, County Police, State Police and probably 30 firefighters at least. Keener set up a Command Post at the Virgie Church and everything fell into place. Well organized on a moments notice. This is why we have all those boring training sessions. Well done Keener!”