DEMOTTE — Miranda Ruvalcaba is a fire cadet with the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department who enjoys serving her community. Now, she is getting some recognition for herself as the District 2 representative to the Indiana Miss Flame state competition.
Miss Flame is a pageant hosted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association in which young women firefighters receive acknowledgement for the work they do, and compete in multiple events for the title of Miss Flame. These events include an open and closed interview, a gown competition, training sessions and a community service project.
Ruvalcaba’s representation is significant in that she not only is competing, but she is also the first District 2 Miss Flame in 22 years to attend the state pageant.
Miranda Ruvalcaba expressed her excitement to meet other cadets at the competition, and to have an opportunity to share the work District 2 fire departments do with other cadets.
“I'm really looking forward to meeting some of the other girls, because a lot of them are way down in Evansville, or all the way over in Indianapolis,” said Ruvalcaba. “[The competition] really gets your name out there and it goes, ‘Hey, you know, we’re here, we do the same work. We’re one of you guys. We’re all brothers and sisters.’”
In addition to the competitive events, Ruvalcaba said she will also have time to have fun at the convention, as well.
“We have a day where all the girls go out and get to know each other. They've gone to museums before. They go out and have lunch. All that kind of stuff,” Ruvalcaba said. “Not to mention that you work together a lot during this week. You do silent auctions, you go and help at a memorial service for fallen firefighters. You go help the convention overall.”
The main competitive events of the Miss Flame competition are the open and closed interviews, where the Miss Flames are asked about their experiences working as volunteer firefighters, reflecting on questions such as “Why are you in the fire department?” and “What does it mean to you?”
Ruvalcaba noted these questions are important because every cadet has a different story. Ruvalcaba’s own story began around a year ago, inspired by other first responders in her family.
“I have friends and family who are police officers. And my dad always knew [emergency medical workers] because he assists with law enforcement and translation,” Ruvalcaba said. “And then he joined the fire department. I heard about the cadet system and I kind of just felt pulled to it, I guess you could say I'm curious. I wanted to learn ‘How could I help?’”
Since becoming a cadet, Ruvalcaba has found the answer to how she can help in numerous ways, joining the firefighters on calls and working on fire prevention programs.
“We get a lot of vehicle crashes. We get structure fires, like if a business or a barn or house catches on fire,” Ruvalcaba said. “I've done blood cleanups before. If I go to a CO call, I usually stay on the sidelines and help with the paperwork…If they need new air tanks, I'll go do that. I'll help pull the hoses.”
As someone who is passionate about being a first responder, Ruvalcaba hopes to continue working throughout her life in first response, whether as a firefighter or otherwise.
“If I can't do firefighting in the future, I have considered working in paramedicine because I love what I do here,” Ruvalcaba said. “I don't think I can really imagine my life without it at this point, because it's been so key to my growth, emotionally and mature-wise. It shows me different perspectives.”
Anyone interested in supporting Ruvalcaba can assist her in finding supplies for the Miss Flame annual community project. This year’s community project recipient is Shelters, Inc., a non-for-profit shelter helping people experiencing homelessness in Connersville, Indiana.
For supplies, Ruvalcaba is searching for (but are not limited to) toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, LED light bulbs, paper plates and other living essentials. During the evening hours of June 12 and 13, Ruvalcaba will be collecting donations for the community project at the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department in DeMotte.