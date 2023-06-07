Miss Flame Contestant

Miranda Ruvalcaba will represent Dist. 2 in the Miss Flame contest at the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association annual conference.

DEMOTTE — Miranda Ruvalcaba is a fire cadet with the Keener Township Volunteer Fire Department who enjoys serving her community. Now, she is getting some recognition for herself as the District 2 representative to the Indiana Miss Flame state competition.

Miss Flame is a pageant hosted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association in which young women firefighters receive acknowledgement for the work they do, and compete in multiple events for the title of Miss Flame. These events include an open and closed interview, a gown competition, training sessions and a community service project.

