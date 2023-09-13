WHEATFIELD – The culmination for a long day for the staff and members of the Kankakee Valley Marching Kougars was a Gold rating, as well as awards for Visual Achievement and Auxiliary Achievement.
Eleven bands were slated to appear on Saturday, Sept. 9, for the annual Kankakee Valley Marching Band Invite. Each band was adjudged on their own merit by independent judges in the press box of the football stadium as they performed their routines. All bands were issued either a Gold, Silver or Bronze rating and could also receive special awards in Music Achievement, Visual Achievement and Auxiliary Achievement.
With the KV students arriving at the school at 10 a.m. to not only practice but also help setup for the show, the staff arrived even earlier. KV, as is traditional, was the last band to perform, taking the field about 9:15 PM. Awards were presented at 9:45 PM.
In addition to the hosts, Crown Point and Hobart were awarded Gold ratings for their performances. Crown Point also received all three Special Achievement awards while Hobart received Music and Visual Achievements.
Adjudged Silver were Calumet, Griffith, Lowell, North Newton, West Central and Hanover Central. North Newton received special recognition for both Visual Achievement and Auxiliary Achievement.
The Marching Kougars and Kolor Guard are under the direction of Nick Boersma, assisted by Nicholas DeJarlais, Brian Moore, Bridget Helms and Michael Jamieson.