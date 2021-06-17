JASPER COUNTY – Unlike Jerry Lee Lewis in his famous hit song from the 1950s, residents across Jasper County reported feeling a little bit of shakin’ going on Thursday afternoon.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at about 2:18 p.m. CT June 17 in west-central Indiana, according to the US Geological Survey.
Residents across the area reported feeling the quake, which was centered about two miles west and 4.7 miles (7.7 km) beneath the town of Bloomingdale in Parke County.
According to USGS maps, the seismic wavelengths extend across most of Indiana and into Illinois and southern Michigan.
On the Rensselaer Republican and Kankakee Valley Post-News social media pages, many residents stated they felt the tremblor, while others didn’t.
Melissa Barnett, of Rensselaer, wrote that her bed shook for about 15 seconds while watching a documentary about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.
“I do NOT recommend both at the same time,” she stated.
Teresa Korschot wrote that it made her house creak in Goodland, while April Johnson, of DeMotte, said her “whole bedroom shook.”
Dawn Renee, of Valparaiso, wrote that she heard it.
“Sounded like the house was getting ready to fall down,” she wrote.
Jerry Wyrobek said his computer monitors started shaking in DeMotte, while Gayla Warran, of Rensselaer, wrote that she felt it while on her deck.
“Windows rattled. Exactly 2:19. Checked the clock in case it was reported,” Warran stated.
Others didn’t feel a thing or were busy doing other things to notice.
“Didn’t feel it here in my part of Rensselaer,” wrote Tonya Knouff.
“I was sewing and did not notice,” wrote Deb Ellis, also of Rensselaer.