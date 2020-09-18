RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Historical Society will feature a collection of local authors past and present at an exhibit in the historical society building in Rensselaer this month.
The collection will include scholarly theological works by Catholic writers, books on family history, children’s books, poetry by members of the Prairie Writers Guild, biographies and nature and history books, among other works.
Included in the exhibit are biographies of each author and copies of their writings.
The exhibit also includes some interesting footnotes, such as:
• Did you know former Rensselaer Central High School teacher Bill Oates wrote a book on Meredith Wilson — America’s Music Man? Oates also edits a Laurel and Hardy magazine and the exhibit features a photo of Bill and his wife with Shirley Jones, who played Marian in the Music Man and was the mom in the Partridge Family TV series.
• Did you know that Elmer Dwiggins wrote Pharoah’s Broker under the pen name Ellsworth Douglass? He is the brother of Jay Dwiggins, the silent films actor who was portrayed in one of the society’s previous Memories Alive cemetery productions.
• Are you familiar with author Walter L. Gumm of Remington, who grew zinnias and peonies on the Gumm Peony Farm on the southside of Remington? According to research done by county historian Judy Kanne, Gumm and his wife were responsible for the zinnia becoming the Indiana State Flower from 1932-57. His books is titled "Peonies."
• Did you know that Maureen Groppe is a Washington correspondent for the USA Today network?
The local author display will also recognize works by many newer authors such as former Rensselaer resident Gretchen M. (Schenk) Baker, who has produced two books on the Great Basin National Park in Nevada.
Perhaps the most famous author from Rensselaer is Edison Marshall, who once wrote for the Saturday Evening Post and authored several books in the early 1900s. His novel Benjamin Blake was adapted into a film in 1942, Son of Fury, starring Tyrone Power. Yankee Pasha-The Adventures of Jason Starbuck was adapted into the film Yankee Pasha, starring Jeff Chandler and Mamie Van Doren in 1954, as was The Vikings, starring Kirk Douglas and Tony Curtis, in 1958.
RECENT ACQUISITIONS
Several items have been donated to the historical society of late, including:
• A quilt made by Mabelle Miller that was donated by Donna Brough. Names of Rensselaer women of the past and present, including JoAnn Brown, Pauline Agnew, Gwen Fleming, Opal Pugh, Loretta Fox, Lois Amsler, Mae L. Culp, Myrtle Wuerthner, Eunice Yeoman, Helen Haniford, Donna Hoeferlin and many others are sewn in the quilt.
• A number of old photographs from the Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce. The society asks if someone in the community could help identify the people in the photos.
• A 1950 Marion School Commencement program donated by Lee Miller. Members of the Class of 1950 included Bessie Belle Dunlap, Corena Marie Hayes, Marvin Eugene Hayes, Donald Lee Miller, Marvin Earle Nesius, Bertha Ann Scripter and Max Ott Weltzin. Lee also donated a 1945 North Marion Commencement program that featured seniors Maxine Williams, Wade T. Stath, Kenneth C. Mitchell, John R. Williams, Melvin K. Hall, Fred G. Iliff, Francis Zimmer and George E. Spangle. Other programs in the collection included a Rensselaer High School Christmas program from 1959 and a 1949 musical program for the Barkley, Hanging Grove, Jordan, Marion and Newton Township schools.