DEMOTTE, Ind. — Gerry Blend’s colorful works will be on display at the DeMotte library for the entirety of March and April.
Blend moved to Indiana in 1973 and began to dabble in oil painting a few years later. After a long 20 year hiatus, he picked up his brushes and started painting again, and hasn’t stopped ever since.
With time and persistence, Blend taught himself to paint through the use of YouTube tutorials and instructional television programming.
His works vibrantly capture the world around him with his broad range of works. This collection will showcase oil works of landscapes, flowers and birds. If you are interested in viewing his collection, you can find them on display at the DeMotte Library, located at 901 Birch St SW.