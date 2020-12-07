WHEATFIELD — Sunday night, the youth at the Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church held their annual live Nativity drive-thru with a few changes due to the pandemic. Normally, families could drive through the scene and see the three kings, shepherds with sheep, a pony and see Mary and Joseph with the Baby Jesus through a large window. This year, visitors still got to view the scene, with a few differences.
Joseph stood outside the window, while Mary and baby stayed inside. The three wisemen stood a social distance apart from each other, and the shepherds, still with live sheep, stood apart as well.
An angel “on high” remained an important part of the Christmas scene, sitting atop a special platform with different teens taking turns to portray the angel and other important figures so the kids could spend some time inside getting warmed up.
Santa greeted visitors, who stayed inside their vehicles instead of coming inside the church to meet him. Hot chocolate and cookies, donated by the local Family Express, were passed out to the passengers as they drove by as well.
Despite the changes, the church had 421 people view their Nativity scene and received donations for the church’s food pantry of $1,834 and 660 food items.
A family that makes the annual trek to Wheatfield from Valparaiso came to view the live Nativity once again, and people from across the area took time to drive by.
The youth group at Sorrowful Mother has been holding the live scenes for over five years, once making it an every other year event, turning into an annual event as the popularity for the drive-thru grew.
Some of the teens helped to take in the food donations for the food pantry and others helped to pass out cookies and hot chocolate. They all contributed to the special evening, helping the food pantry and giving the community a touch of normal in this year of uncertainty.