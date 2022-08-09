LAKE VILLAGE — The park in Lake Village was the place to be Friday night as the Lake Township Vol. Fire Department hosted an evening of food and fun for all ages. A race to fill two officials’ vehicles would end with Lake Township Fire Chief Allan Corning being dunked by Newton County Sheriff Captain Shannon Cothran. Both men challenged each other to fill their vehicles with food donations for the local Little Helpers Food Pantry.

Firefighters worked over hot boiling water to cook up about 40 dozen ears of corn with every dollar going to the food pantry as well. Each ear of corn sold for $2.

