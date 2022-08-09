LAKE VILLAGE — The park in Lake Village was the place to be Friday night as the Lake Township Vol. Fire Department hosted an evening of food and fun for all ages. A race to fill two officials’ vehicles would end with Lake Township Fire Chief Allan Corning being dunked by Newton County Sheriff Captain Shannon Cothran. Both men challenged each other to fill their vehicles with food donations for the local Little Helpers Food Pantry.
Firefighters worked over hot boiling water to cook up about 40 dozen ears of corn with every dollar going to the food pantry as well. Each ear of corn sold for $2.
Vendors sellilng a variety of goods were situated at the east end of the park and inflatables for the children filled the west side. In front of the old fire station, the Lake Village Elementary PTO offered a bag of back-to-school items for each grade. Students were invited to drop their name in a bucket for their grade to win, starting with the Class of 2035, this year’s kindergarteners.
The Lake Village Baseball/Softball League brought the dunk tank for the evening. Both Corning and Cothran took a seat in the tank to collect money for the food pantry while giving people a chance to dunk them both.
The Village Baptist Church brought a booth with free items to give away including pencil cases for back to school. They also brought water balloons for kids to throw at each other and a pie-in-the-face for “Dead eye” Dan Hooks, who wore a pirate outfit. It was the last day of the church’s Vacation Bible School so they brought the fun to the park.
At dusk, a fireworks display brought the usual oohs and awes from the crowds as they celebrated the return of school with a bang.