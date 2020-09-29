HEBRON — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that resulted in the death of the operator.
Last night at 10:45 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Department took a missing person report for Michael C. Kuchta, 60, of Hebron, had last been seen earlier in the afternoon at approximately 2:20, when he left his residence on an ORV.
An investigation and search of the area was conducted. At approximately 12:40 a.m., Kuchta’s body and an accident scene were located on private property nearby by the sheriff’s department.
Initial investigation showed that Kuchta was not wearing a helmet or using safety equipment at the time of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing. Determination of cause of death is pending autopsy results.
For more information on ORV safety, see offroad-ed.com/indiana