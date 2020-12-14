WHEATFIELD — Thirty-two Kankakee Valley High School students competed in the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Region One Leadership Conference on Nov. 5. BPA is a national, co-curricular, career/technical organization for students in middle school, high school, and college business and technology programs.
Through BPA, students compete at the regional, state, and national levels in more than 50 workplace skills assessment program events, engage in community and leadership service activities, and meet business students across the state and country through participation in their programs.
Of the 32 students who competed, 27 of them qualified for state. KV students competed with students from Chesterton, Crown Point, Lake Central, Hebron, LaPorte, and Hobart. This year the conference was held virtually. Students took tests via an online platform in events ranging from Payroll/Accounting to Health Administration procedures. Several students also presented to judges via Zoom.
Judges from the competition gave great feedback regarding KV students. Traci Blanco, KVHS BPA Club Leader, says she is proud these students decided to compete this year given all of the challenges they have had, and will continue to face. “Their efforts are to be commended,” she said.
Some notable results came from Annalise Wakefield who finished first in her individual event and first in her team event with partner Ava McKim. KV also swept first, second, and third places for Human Resource Management with Julia Dykstra taking third, Connor Roach taking second, and Bryce Brodner taking first with a perfect score from both judges. KV also took first and second places for Ethics and Professionalism with Connor Roach in first and Hayden Dase in second. Great job KV!