KVMS Students of the Month May 2023

The KVMS Students of the Month for May are (front, l-r) Alissa Ritchie, Julia Gutierrez, Shawn Lee, Bo Sanders, Milo Herz, (rear, l-r) Ellis Lee, Shane Stahl, Caleb Gartshore, Chloe Walczak and Jill Hasara.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Middle School staff honored the May Students of the Month on next-to-last day of the school year. The characteristic for the month of May has been “Responsibility.”

The teachers of Pod 61 nominated Ellis Lee for Student of the Month. Ellis has worked extremely hard the second nine weeks of school in all of his subjects. He cleans up the classroom after class for his teachers,  uses “yes ma’am" and "yes sir” when speaking to teachers, completes his absent work on time, and he does extra credit for classes when he can. Ellis has become an extraordinary writer and an avid reader.