WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Middle School staff honored the May Students of the Month on next-to-last day of the school year. The characteristic for the month of May has been “Responsibility.”
The teachers of Pod 61 nominated Ellis Lee for Student of the Month. Ellis has worked extremely hard the second nine weeks of school in all of his subjects. He cleans up the classroom after class for his teachers, uses “yes ma’am" and "yes sir” when speaking to teachers, completes his absent work on time, and he does extra credit for classes when he can. Ellis has become an extraordinary writer and an avid reader.
The teachers of Pod 62 recognized Milo Herz as their final student of the month for this year. Milo is an outstanding individual who truly embodies the quality of responsibility. Milo’s consistent acts of kindness and respect towards his peers and teachers are nothing short of admirable. Not only does he work hard and excel in his own studies, but he also takes the initiative to help others in need, serving as a role model for his classmates. Milo is always willing to lend a hand, offer encouragement, and go above and beyond to ensure that everyone feels included and valued. His leadership qualities shine through his positive attitude, dedication, and willingness to take on challenges.
Pod 71 chose Julia Gutierrez for Student of the Month. Julia is a joy to have in class every day. She is always prepared for class and willing to give her best effort in everything she does. Julia demonstrates responsibility by turning her work in on time and actively participating in class every day. She is a great help to both her teachers and peers. Julia’s hard work, dedication, and positive attitude are contagious.
The Pod 72 teachers nominated Shane Stahl as their May Student of the Month. Shane is pretty quiet and incredibly easygoing. He doesn’t have too much to say and is measured with his words, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t engaged in class. He’s attentive and answers questions and always has his homework finished. He’s the type of student who we can always count on to do what he needs to do. We’re also very impressed with his artistic ability. He’s the Picasso of Pod 72, and we hope he plans on taking the Advanced Art class next year to hone his already impressive art skills.
Pod 81 chose Bo Sanders as their student of the month, He demonstrates responsibility in my ways. Bo does an excellent job of turning in work on time, and on the rare occasion he misses an assignment, he makes sure to ask his teachers for the work and does it right away. Bo is also prepared for class, helps others in need and never misses a beat with respect for all.
Pod 82 chose Shawn Lee as our Student of the Month. Shawn demonstrates his responsibility by turning in his assignments on time and making up missed assignments due to absences in a timely manner. He is also very entertaining to his teachers and classmates while also seeking to understand things better in his subjects.
This final SOM for P.E. and Health selection goes to Caleb Gartshore. Caleb has done a great job throughout the school year. In the past few months, he has really improved in his leadership and maturity in the classroom. Thus far in the fitness tests, he has improved all of his scores and continues to lead by example.
Fine Arts chose Jill Hasara for student of the month for May. Jill comes prepared to class each day with her instrument, music, and a positive attitude. She practices regularly and her playing creates a strong presence in the low brass section.
The Unified Arts Department names Alissa Ritchie as their Student of the Month. Alissa demonstrates responsibility each day in class. Alissa does what she is asked to do when she is asked to do it, makes it a point to be in class on time, and can be trusted to carry out tasks that are asked of her. Alissa is diligent about completing her classwork and takes her school responsibilities seriously.
The office staff has chosen Chloe Walczak as their May student of the month. Chloe is an exceptionally responsible individual as evidenced by her stellar grades. She is an honor student, participates in extracurricular activities, and behaves in a manner that is appreciated and noticed by the staff.