WHEATFIELD, Ind. — Kankakee Valley Middle School Principal Chris Fields announced on Monday, May 3, the April Students of the Month. For the month of April, the R.O.A.R. characteristic was Responsibility. Nine students were selected by their teachers as being demonstrative of that characteristic.
Celia Taylor was Pod 61’s choice for responsibility. She hasn’t missed a day of school this year and always has her work completed on time and as asked. Celia makes the extra effort to not only have the work completed, but is prepared to learn. She is also responsible in her behavior to entrust that others around her also learn.
Pod 62 chose Jessa Pena for Student of the Month for April for the outstanding effort she puts forth in the classroom each and every day. Jessa is always prepared for class, completes her classwork in a timely manner, and participates willingly in class. Jessa is kind and considerate of others and is a model student that we can all look up to.
The April Student of the Month for Pod 71 is Faith Corey. Faith represents responsibility by her actions every day. She consistently completes all her work to the best of her ability, is prepared for class, participates in class discussions and activities, and asks good questions. She is also kind and respectful of others and is always willing to lend a helping hand.
The Pod 72 teachers chose Adyson Feddeler as their April Student of the Month. Ady is a dedicated and responsible young lady. She takes her studies quite seriously and approaches everything with 100% of herself. Although Ady is a little on the quiet, reserved side, that doesn’t stop her from participating in classroom discussions and answering questions in class. She also is quick to advocate for herself and doesn’t hesitate to ask for clarification when she wants to be sure about something.
The Pod 81 teachers selected Bryce Conley as their student of the Month for April. Bryce has shown great improvement in each of his classes during the second semester. He has motivation to do well in the classroom and is a good influence on those around him as well. He has a positive attitude and is always willing to participate in class. Bryce is also polite and interacts well with his teachers and peers.
Pod 82 chose Brooklyn Richie as Student of the Month. Brooklyn is a model student and very responsible in all aspects. She is unfailingly polite, pleasant and caring while also exhibiting a level of responsibility not often found in children her age. Brooklyn also is a positive influence on others around her.
The PE/Health Student of the Month is sixth grader Silas Fox. Silas has an excellent attitude, is a terrific teammate, and an outstanding athlete, excelling in the team sports and on the skills tests.
The Fine Arts Department chose Yamir Chavez for Student of the Month. Yamir comes to class each day prepared and ready to put forth his best effort. He shows responsibility in class by always turning in work on time, knowing his part well, and practicing consistently. He sets a good example for his class and they’re lucky to have him as a part of the ensemble.
Unified Arts chose Lindsay Stidham as their April student of the month. Lindsay is a very hard working student who is a pleasure to have in class. Lindsay is very responsible for making sure that her work is always completed on time and to the best of her ability