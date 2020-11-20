WHEATFIELD — Nov. 16 proved to be a great day for Kankakee Valley Intermediate School’s Spell Bowl team when they became the state runner-up in the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl competition in the orange division. This competition is hosted by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Kankakee Valley competed against 76 other schools within the orange division, meaning other elementary schools of similar size and student count. Kankakee Valley lost by only three points to Smoky Row Elementary School in Carmel. KVIS has been a part of Spell Bowl for many years; however, this year things were a little different as the competition was done virtually.
Students were given a list of over 750 words to learn each Monday and would then practice for approximately one hour with their coach, Robin Dietrich, KVIS fifth grade teacher. Students have been practicing for over five weeks, mostly on their own time due to social distancing restrictions, but that did not stop them from achieving such an amazing accomplishment.