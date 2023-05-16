WHEATFIELD — Jasper County Sheriff Pat Williamson and Chief Jason Wallace presented an Indiana Sheriff's Association Scholarship Foundation award to KV Senior Kate Thomas. Thomas will pursue a degree in Law in Society and a minor in forensic science at Purdue in the fall. She has been taking criminal justice classes at the high school through Vincennes University for the past two years. The scholarship is $750.
Thomas had to fill out an application about her family and her post-graduation plans, along with an essay. A committee with the Indiana Sheriff’s Association met in Avon, Ind., to review all the applications and read the essays, choosing the recipients with care.