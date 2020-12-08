Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is offering a scholarship opportunity for future Indiana educators. The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship provides 200 high-achieving high school and college students interested in pursuing a career in education the opportunity to earn a renewable scholarship of up to $7,500 each year for four academic years. In exchange, students agree to teach for five years at an eligible Indiana school or repay the corresponding, prorated amount of the scholarship.
Program requirements
Must be an Indiana resident;
Must be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen;
Must be a current high school senior or college student in Indiana;
Must have graduated or will graduate from an Indiana accredited high school or non-accredited nonpublic high school;
Must be able to utilize the scholarship for at least two full academic years;
Must rank in the top 20% of high school graduating class or have a top 20% ACT or SAT score;
Must currently attend or plan to attend an eligible Indiana institution as a full-time student;
In some cases, degree-seeking students may use the scholarship during the summer while enrolled part-time. Refer to the specific guidelines for using the scholarship during summer terms.
Must pursue or intend to pursue a course of study that would enable the student to teach at an eligible Indiana school after college graduation;
Must obtain a license to teach in Indiana and serve as a teacher in an eligible Indiana school for five consecutive years after college graduation;
Must maintain a 3.0/4.0 GPA, complete 30 credit hours per year or their equivalent and meet all other requirements established by their program to renew the scholarship;
Must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) each year;
Must not be in overpayment or default on a federal student loan or grant; and
Must complete the service requirement or have all funds provided converted to a loan that must be repaid.
For more information visit: https://www.in.gov/che/4680.htm
The Helena Acre Home Grown Scholarship Program
The Helena Acre HomeGrown Scholarship Program is designed to encourage and support local families who share our goal of improving the agriculture industry.
Through this program, Helena will invest $60,000 into the next generation of agricultural professionals by awarding approximately 60 high school seniors across the Midwest pursuing a degree in agriculture or science with a $1,000 Helena Acre HomeGrown Scholarship.
Scholarship criteria:
1. Graduating (2021) high school senior pursuing a two- or four-year degree in an agriculture and/or science major.
2. Eligible applicants must reside in a qualified county in one of the following states CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NE, OH, SD, TN, WI, WY
3. Applications due Jan. 31, 2021.
4. Winners will be notified by March 1, 2021.
For more information and online application visit: http://www.helenahomegrown.com/