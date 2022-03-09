WHEATFIELD — Following the local Science Fair, held on Feb. 9 at Kankakee Valley Middle School, six students competed at the Regional Science Fair hosted by the University of Notre Dame.
Competing as individuals were: sixth-grader Grant Duttlinger with his project “Does it Pay to Spray”; seventh-grader Keira Urbano with project “Movie Madness”; and eighth-graders Max Duttlinger – “Which Flavor Do Insects Savor?,” Sophia LeGrand – “Annihilating Acne”, Aubrey Hangar – “Does Caffeine Affect Plant Growth”, and Molly Summers – “Does the Brand Matter”.
Due to COVID protocols, the event was held virtually, with the students assembling in a science classroom with the boards, reports and computers.
Using a program called Gathertown, the six students created an avatar of themselves and then awaited the judges’ avatars to approach their assigned virtual booths. The student and the judge then interacted with each other on video as they presented their projects for judging. Each student was judged multiple times during the four-hour period.
The results were announced the following Tuesday evening via webcast. Three of the six earned the right to move on and compete in the 34th Annual Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair in Indianapolis. This fair will be held on April 2 and is sponsored by the Science Education Foundation of Indiana.
Grant Duttlinger received a First Place Award, as well as a First Place in Advancement in Life Sciences (certificate and cash award), and a Purdue Agriculture Award (certificate). Keira Urbano earned a First Place Award and the Outstanding award in Life Science (certificate and cash award). Max Duttlinger earned a First Place Award and the Notre Dame Biological Department Outstanding Biological Sciences Award (certificate and cash award).
Of the remaining three projects, Sophia Legrand received a Second Place Award and both Aubrey Hangar and Molly Summers place third.
They were a total of 15 people from the Notre Dame division who earned the right to go onto the State Fair and KVMS is sending three.