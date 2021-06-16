WHEATFIELD, Ind. — Earning over $1.7 million in scholarships, the Kankakee Valley senior students amazed parents, classmates, and teachers, on Tuesday, June 1 in the gymnasium. Both local and college scholarships were given to Kankakee Valley Seniors during the scholarship night.
The college scholarships were given to students by Ms. Rachel Meyers, Mrs. Melissa Richie, and Mrs. Bridget Helms. The local scholarships were presented by representatives from the business and organizations, which included, Ms. DayLyn Hornbeck, Ms. Kylie Blann, Mr. Jim Hart, and Mr. Dan Lewandowski, Mr. Mitch Mullen, Mrs. Heather Tokarz, Mrs. Alissa Shnick, Mrs. Amy Holsapple, Mr. Greg Oliver, Mr. David Duttlinger, Mrs. Jennifer Carter-Cooper, Mrs. Johanne Myers, Ms. Karan Howard, Mr. Shawn Holm-Hansen, Mrs. Kristy Stowers, and Mrs. Melissa Richie.
All of the staff and students of Kankakee Valley gave a big thanks to all of the local businesses and organizations that provided for the students of Kankakee Valley High School.
Once all of the scholarships were dispersed, Mr. Michael Spagna and Mr. Don Street performed the recognition of senior scholars, presenting golden cords to each of the ten seniors who earned the high honor. Mr. Michael Spagna was very reflective during the closing remarks, stating that although he will miss the graduating class of 2021, he cannot wait to hear all of their success stories.