WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board heard an update on the pandemic as it affects students, staff and teachers in the district. Asst. Superintendent Alissa Schnick gave a report on the situation saying they’ve had two positive cases this week, one at the middle school and one at the high school. She said they have concerns for bus drivers, who are not only affected by the pandemic, but also with other medical needs.
Schnick said they are “being creative,” in staffing and getting things covered for the students. “Some days we have to get more creative,” she said. She said the corporation continues to reinforce the CDC guidelines with employees and students, asking them to avoid private gatherings, sleep overs and family parties to keep from spreading the virus in the schools.
Last week, she said, they had 35 to 40 staff absences, some of which need to have substitutes in place, others do not. She displayed a graph showing the difference between last week’s numbers and the numbers of the previous week. As the county remains in the orange designation, which means there is moderate to high community spread of the virus, schools continue to monitor the situation each day.
The school board heard from Kankakee Valley High School Principal Mike Spagna regarding the dates and times for the 2021 graduation. He said they have chosen June 3, a Thursday, for the Baccalaureate program, Friday, June 4 for senior awards to be presented and Saturday, June 5, for graduation. Since moving the ceremony from Sunday to Saturday afternoon, the time for the program was still set at 2 p.m. However, KVHS is a testing site for the SATs, which occur on that same Saturday, with students from the area finishing about the same time the graduation would begin. The 2020 graduation was moved back to 4 p.m. to avoid congestion in the parking lot, especially with the ceremony held outdoors in the south parking lot due to the pandemic.
He asked the school board to consider keeping the ceremony to the 4 p.m. time slot giving the students taking the SAT time to clear the parking lot before graduation arrivals begin. There were not objections from the board so the time is approved. Spagna said they needed to nail the time down as graduation invitations will be printing soon.
Reading only the students’ name and department, the high school students of the month were recognized without their being present. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the DeMotte/KV Rotary, normally recognizing them at their luncheon meeting the same day as the school board does so, however, this year has been different in that regard as well.
Students recognized as Student of the Month are Connor Roach for Business/Family Consumer Science, Melanie Reyes for Career and Technical Education Human Services, Lyndsey Sipe for Fine Arts, Madison Cole for Foreign Language, Keira Steinberg for Language Arts, Cole Warren for Mathematics, Kate Ferguson for Physical Ed/Health, Logan Manns for Science, William Buskey for Social Studies and Connor Halaburt for Technology.
In other business:
The school board approved resignations and leaves for personnel. The approved coaches for high school sports for the current school year with Hannah Celorio as assistant coach for cheer leading and Samantha Puskac as cheer leading coach. For swimming, Erin Gouwens and Leah Gouwens were approved as volunteer coaches. Steve Ganzeveld resigned as the boys’ tennis coach.
AAU Basketball was approved for use of school facilities with fourth and fifth grade boys’ AAU basketball practices in the intermediate school gym on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 10 through March 30. Fifth and sixth grade girls’ AAU teams will practice on Mondays and Thursdays in the same gym from Nov. 10 through March 30. Fifth and sixth grade girls’ Junior Lake Kougars Basketball will practice in the middle school main/auxiliary guym from Nov. 10 through April 15.