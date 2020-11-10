DEMOTTE/WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees will seat two new members after the first of January. Leaving the board is long-time board member Dr. Ed Habrowski, who did not run for reelection. Incumbent for the At-Large position Lana Olson lost her bid for reelection to Katherine Sampson.
For Union Township North, William Walther ran unopposed for the school board seat held by Habrowski.
Another incumbent, Tim Helton, had a strong opposition from Steve Myers for the Walker Township seat, with Helton hanging onto a narrow victory over Myers. Walker Township’s two precincts gave Helton 808 votes to Myers’ 783. In a statement for the KV Post News, Helton said, “ I would like to take a moment and thank everyone that went to the polls and voted. Thank you to everyone that voted and put their trust in me as a Kankakee Valley School board member. I look forward to the next four years and any challenges that we may have. I look forward to seeing the children grow and prosper with a committed staff of teachers, support staff and administration. Once again thank you for the opportunity to serve on our school board.”
The At-Large seat was won by Sampson with 4,485 votes or 56.12% to Olson’s 3,507 or 43.88%.
Jill Duttlinger, who is currently the president of the school board, ran for reelection with no opposition. She represents Wheatfield Township on the school board.
There are seven school board members with their four-year terms staggered. Seated on the board currently are Kristi Stowers, Lana Olson, Jeff Groen, Dr. Ed Habrowski, Tim Helton, Jill Duttlinger and Jeff DeYoung. DeYoung ran for an At-Large seat on the county council, winning his election to that board.
Once DeYoung is sworn in as a county councilman, he will resign his seat on the KV School Board, which will then ask for applications to fill the seat, which is an At-Large seat. The school board will then interview the applicants and choose a person to fill the rest of DeYoung’s term, which will come up for election in 2022.