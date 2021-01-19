WHEATFIELD — At their first meeting of 2021, the Kankakee Valley School Board sworn in new and retained trustees and elected officers.
Being sworn in were Jill Duttlinger (Kankakee Township), Tim Helton (Walker Township), Katie Sampson (At-Large #2 Seat), and Bill Walther (North Union Township).
Duttlinger was voted in as board president, while Kristy Stowers will serve as vice president, Jeff Groen as secretary, and Helton as assistant secretary.
Assistant Superintendent, Mrs. Allisa Schnick, reported to the Board that Jasper County remains under the Red advisory, and explained the impact this has regarding attendance at student extra-curricular activities, causing very limited spectators to be present. Also included in the COVID regulations are out of season sports teams are not allowed to practice and activities that are not related to school cannot use KVSC facilities.
In personnel matters, the school board approved the retirement of Kankakee Valley Intermediate School (KVIS) Secretary Barbara Kaluf effective December 18, 2020.
The following resignations were also approved:
- DeMotte Elementary School (DES) and Wheatfield Elementary School (WES) Art Teacher Sheryl Sako effective January 4, 2021.
- DES Sweeper Rebecca Monticello effective January 6, 2021.
- DES Playground Aide and WES After-School Program Aide Cynthia Dooge effective June 1, 2021.
Amanda Suarez as approved to be the new varsity softball coach for the 2020-2021, and 2021-2022 school years.
Suarez came to Kankakee Valley from Hanover Central, where she was the head coach for two years. At KV, Suarez has been the junior varsity coach for the past three years.
Suarez has along list of accomplishments as a softball player and coach including:
- Inducted into the NSA Hall of Fame 2012
- Inducted into the IHSAA Hall of Fame 2015
- 2016 and 2017 Conference Coach of the Year
- Coached 9 out of 10 winning seasons, finishing well over .500
- Sectional Champs: 3 years as a coach
- Regional Champs: 2 years as a coach
- 2005 State Record: Pitched a perfect game in the state finals
- High School All-State 2 years: Hanover Central
- Sectional Champs: 4 years: Hanover Central as a player
- Regional Champs: 2 years: Hanover Central as a player
- State Champs: 1 year Hanover Central
- College All Conference: 2 years University of Indianapolis
- College Conference Champs: 2 years University of Indianapolis
- College Regional Champs: 1 year University of Indianapolis
- Participated in the Division II College World Series 2009
Nicholas Pinn was approved as KVMS Wrestling Coach for the 2020-2021 school year, and the resignation of Will Oates as Kankakee Valley Middle School (KVMS) girl's track coach for the 2020-2021 school year was approved.