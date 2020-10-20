What office are you running for and why?
I’m running for KV School Board for Walker Township. A question I keep hearing is "Why are you running?" To be completely honest, making the decision to run for school board was very difficult. The irony is that being a Dad to three young, smiley, energetic kids was the very reason I contemplated not running, but inevitably it was also the reason I felt like I needed to.
Yes, my kids are just starting out in the KV schools, but this isn’t just about making the KV schools the best they can be before my kids get there. Strong schools make strong communities, so this is about your kids, too. This is about your grandkids. If you have one, this is about your small business and strengthening our community for a whole host of reasons.
This community deserves a school board that listens to concerns, is transparent, and represents our children's best interests. Our students deserve a quality education across the district that will allow each and every one of them to succeed. I am asking you for a chance to do my part to advocate for an education that will leave a lasting impact on every child in the KV school system.
What are your goals for KV?
Our immediate challenge is educating and supporting our children throughout this pandemic, which requires ingenuity, patience, and a lot of hard work and long hours. Balancing health, safety, and educational opportunity will remain a core struggle into the foreseeable future.
Many of our students are suffering and struggling. They endure trauma, come to school hungry, don't have a place to sleep at night and many other devastating issues. We must find a way to provide these students with a level playing field and meet not only their academic needs but their basic needs. We must also not lose focus on our other students that don't have those same struggles. We need to be working hard to put systems in place to "grow" all of our students, from top to bottom. To do that, it is critical we recruit and retain the best and brightest teachers. KV must do better by it's teachers. They are the difference makers in so many students’ lives.
Continue to support and expand curriculum offerings for all students. This includes college bound students, trade bound students and military bound students. We need to recognize that not every graduate is going to go to a traditional four-year college/university. Many exciting opportunities in our trades and industries provide great careers at significantly high pay levels.
Why are you the best candidate for the position?
I push myself in my job to lead and manage a team of engineers to produce the highest quality of work possible. I believe this same passion is needed to assist KV through some of the challenges that we currently face. With three kids in the district I am excited about taking on some responsibility for making KV one of the best districts in the state.
It is critical we have people on our school board that know the ins and outs of our school system on a multifaceted level. As a parent, I can relate to parents. As a former coach and having a family full of educators, I can relate to teachers and staff and what they are dealing with day to day. As a product of KV, I can relate to our students and many of the struggles that some are experiencing.
What would you like voters to know about you?
My wife Emily and I have three children (Reece, Liv and Shay). I am a lifelong Walker Township resident. Graduated from Butler University and work as an Engineering consultant focusing on HUD Project Capital Needs Assessments. I have coached Varsity Girls Basketball at KV (7 years) and Varsity Football at KV (2 years). We are members of Sorrowful Mother Church in Wheatfield.