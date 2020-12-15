WHEATFIELD — As the Kankakee Valley School Board meeting Monday night was the last of the year, three board members were recognized for their work as they leave their seats Jan. 1. The three board members leaving are Jeff DeYoung, Lana Olson and Dr. Ed Habrowski, who has been on the board since 2013. Each received a plaque to commemorate their time on the board.
Habrowski decided not to run for another term on the board and will be replaced by Bill Walther in 2021.
Olson’s bid for a second term on the board was defeated in the November election with newcomer Katherine Sampson taking the seat next month. Olson attended her last meeting via Zoom and will receive her plaque at a later date.
DeYoung is leaving the board because he won his bid for a seat on the county council in the November general election. The board will fill his seat, an at-large seat, after receiving applications and going through an interview process. The term runs through the end of December 2022, giving DeYoung’s replacement two years to finish out the term.
Interested persons should send a completed application to the school corporation office by noon on Monday, Jan. 11. An executive session to interview applicants will be held on Jan. 19, and the board will vote on DeYoung’s replacement at a meeting on Jan. 25, at 6 p.m.
Requirements for the board position are:
• Must be registered to vote
• Must be at least 21 years of age
• Must reside in the Kankakee Valley Corporation District
• Must not be employed with the school corporation
• Must not have committed various crimes under Indiana Code 3-8-1-5
• Must not be holding another lucrative office as defined in the Indiana Constitution.
Applications are available online and at the administration office, 12021 N 55 W.
Two board members were recognized by the Indiana School Board Association. President Jill Duttlinger received exemplary status and Vice President Kristy Stowers, a distinct individual status. The designations are based on points board members earn by attending continuing improvement and professional development activities and are based on the accumulation of points during consecutive years of board service. Duttlinger has achieved the highest level status with at least 225 points. Stowers is at the second highest level with at least 175 points.
School board recognizes KV High School Students of the Month
The names of the students chosen by each department at the high school as Students of the Month for December are Grant Musch – Business, Jacob Stilley – Fine Arts, Lindsay Garcia Zepeta – Foreign Language, Delailah Fahrbach – Language Arts, Emilee Rudzinski - Mathematics, Liyah Penunuri – PE/Health, Madison Dukes – Science, Hayden Myers – Social Studies and Zachary Ogibovic – Technology. With the pandemic, the students have not been invited to attend the meetings to receive recognition and only their names are read at the meeting.
COVID updates
Assistant Superintendent Alissa Schnick gave an update on the corporation’s COVID status. With Jasper County in the “red,” meaning high community spread, the schools are able to stay open. Studies have shown schools are an “OK” place for kids to be, she said. They have trained an additional 11 substitutes to fill in if a teacher is on quarantine. The corporation is averaging 16 to 19 substitutes across the five schools.
Students who chose virtual learning for the first semester can continue this form of learning in the second semester; however, Schnick said there are caveats. If a student is successful at this style of learning, the student can continue the program, but those who are struggling or failing are asked to return to in-person learning instead. Some of the students will be asked to use a hybrid form of learning using both virtual and in-person programs.
She said younger children especially, and their teachers, need some “real time” with each other.
Water to the high school
The school board was split, 5 – 2, on agreeing to allow the corporation attorney to negotiate a contract with NORWEJ, the Northwest Jasper water board, to bring DeMotte’s water to the high school. Superintendent Don Street explained the board has agreed to the general idea or plan, although not all the details have been established or clear, which is why they will have the attorney involved.
Two board members voted against the special contract, Stowers and Tim Helton. Stowers questioned Olson, who was attending virtually, when she voted in favor of the proposal. “Does she know what she’s doing?” Stowers asked. Olson said she does and the motion passed.
In other business:
The board approved coaches for the current school year with Kale Neslon as volunteer coach for girls’ basketball, Alex Gronkiewicz and Randy Sneed as volunteer wrestling coaches at the high school.
William Stokes was approved as a volunteer coach for the eighth grade girls’ basketball team at the middle school.
Tracy Cochran and Catherine DeFries were approved to co-coach fourth and fifth grade basketball at the intermediate school.
The resignation of Brian Flynn as softball coach was accepted. Street said he has served as a coach for 27 years.
The board approved the creation of a vape educatioon program a the middle and high schools in partnership with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office.
They approved the adoption of the high school club and extracurricular activity handbook effective Jan. 5, 2021.
An additional position was approved for a ENL-certified English Language teacher to serve identified ELL students in the corporation.