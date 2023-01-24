WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board went through the agenda for Monday’s second meeting of the month with no dissidents and little discussion. Superintendent of Schools Don Street reported he, seven teachers and two school board members met with State Reps. Kendell Culp and Michael Aylesworth earlier in the day.
Street said they had a “good discussion.” School Board Vice President Kristy Stowers said, “I felt they were very supportive.”
Resignations were accepted from Ethan Duensing as freshman baseball coach for the current school year, Heather Parker as dishwasher at Wheatfield Elementary, Elizabeth Webster as playground Adie at DeMotte Elementary, Michelle Brannam as playground aide at DeMotte Elementary, and Cassandra Peterson as food/prep server at the middle school.
Krysta Page was approved as middle school concessions manager, with Tim Helton abstaining from the vote. She begins on Jan. 24 and will be filling a vacancy due to resignation.
The board accepted new employees Sherri Akers and Cassandra Peterson as playground aides at DeMotte Elementary, Lianne Simmons as middle school dish room take-off position, Caity McKanders as middle school food prep/server and Kelsey Hershman as dishwasher at Wheatfield Elementary.
The school board accepted donations from the Cheryl Welter Family Charitable Foundation to the middle school for $1,270, Wheatfield Elementary for $$229 and the intermediate school for $550.
Associated Controls and Designs was approved to inspect the auditorium systems at the high school for $3,897 and the middle and intermediate schools for $5,957.