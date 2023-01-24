Kankakee Valley School Corporation

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board went through the agenda for Monday’s second meeting of the month with no dissidents and little discussion. Superintendent of Schools Don Street reported he, seven teachers and two school board members met with State Reps. Kendell Culp and Michael Aylesworth earlier in the day.

Street said they had a “good discussion.” School Board Vice President Kristy Stowers said, “I felt they were very supportive.”

