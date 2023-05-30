KVHS May Students of the Month

The KV School Board recognized the final 2022-2023 school year Students of the month. They are (front, l-r) Hailey Garlach for CTE Human Services, Christina Sexton for Fine Arts and Faith Terborg for Foreign Language, (rear, l-r) Lillian VanLoon for Technology, Owen Sharp for Social Studies, Nathan Duttlinger for Mathematics and Luke Bristol for Science.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met on Monday, May 22, for their regularly-scheduled meeting. Business included several end-of-year items and a few aimed at the next school year.

The meeting was called to order by Board President Jill Duttlinger with silent meditation and the Pledge of Allegiance with all but Jeff Groen present.

