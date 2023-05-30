WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board met on Monday, May 22, for their regularly-scheduled meeting. Business included several end-of-year items and a few aimed at the next school year.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Jill Duttlinger with silent meditation and the Pledge of Allegiance with all but Jeff Groen present.
Tim Helton then presented the Kankakee Valley High School Students of the Month. Departments at KVHS had chosen the following: Emilia Przybylski for Business and FACS; Hailey Garlach for CTE Human Services; Christina Sexton for Fine Arts; Faith Terborg for Foreign Language;
Cameron Anderson for Health/PE/APC; Danielle Gidley for Language Arts; Nathan Duttlinger for Mathematics; Luke Bristol for Science; Owen Sharp for Social Studies and Lillian VanLoon for Technology.
Each student was announced and asked to tell who was with them. They were then presented with a certificate and a medallion commemorating their choosing.
Next, the minutes of the regular board meeting on May 8, as well as corporation claims in the amount of $1,129,259.17 and the cafeteria claims in the amount of $17,326.09 were approved unanimously.
Superintendent Don Street expressed congratulations to the choir and orchestra programs for earning the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Award for the 2022-23 school year.
Retirements were approved for Connie Hoffman, DeMotte Elementary School special education aide, and Barbara Law, Kankakee Valley Intermediate School teacher.
Resignations were approved for: Tearsa Biernat, human resources/benefits coordinator; Candace Sims, KVIS playground aide; and, Kacy Smith, KVIS playground aide.
Staff leaves were approved for Crystal Berg, Kankakee Valley High School teacher, reduction in contract April 26-27 and May 1-2, 2023, Lauren Schoonveld, Wheatfield Elementary School second grade teacher, August 24, 2023-February 5, 2024, and Heather Oestreich, KVHS teacher, reduction in contract, half day, on May 15, 2023.
Numerous extracurricular recommendations for the 2023/2024 school year, unless specified otherwise were also presented and approved. These included: Paige Gann, assistant cheer coach; Trevor Thomas, assistant varsity basketball coach; David Walstra, JV girls soccer coach and JV girls basketball coach; Michelle Kamminga, WES Yearbook sponsor; Elizabeth Taden; DES KG grade level chair; Amy Vorst, DES first grade level chair; Lisa Abell, DES second grade level chair; Barbara Oney, DES third grade level chair, Debra Hanaway, DES specials grade level chair; Krista Biggs, WES KG Grade Level Chair; Amanda Wheeler, WES First Grade Level Chair;
Denise Rockley, WES second grade level chair; Lynnsi Sandonato; WES third grade level chair;
and Stephanie Hazlett, WES specials grade level chair.
Tonya Parks, Jill Tucker, David Parks, Olivia Bucher and Amanda Wheeler were approved as 2023 WES Jump Start teachers and Linda Fox-Yozman, Jennifer Borovcik, Victoria Dobrowski, Dawn Koontz, Elizabeth Taden and Sara Terborg will do the same as 2023 DES Jump Start teachers. For KVIS the Jump Start teachers will be Robyn Schaetzel and Ashley Terry for 4th grade and Robin Dietrich for 5th grade. Bailey Bogaard and Rebecca Lafollette will be the DES Jump Start aides, and Rebecca Miller will be the summer bus waxer, paid on a per-bus basis.
Coaching recommendations approved also included Michael Hutchins, volunteer boys’ varsity soccer assistant coach and Mitch Gutyan, volunteer soccer coach.
The following KVHS and KVMS certified music specialists for the beginning band and orchestra camp, were approved pending receipt of additional paperwork. These music specialists will be paid out of the contracted services/music tutors fund for 16 hours at a rate of $30/hr. They are Amanda Boersma, Kevin Lewis, Steve Sholey, Ray Mickle, Rick Thacker, Anna Anderson-Fine, and Erin Hurley-Gerig.
The following KVHS and KVMS music specialists for the beginning band and orchestra camp were also approved pending receipt of additional paperwork. These music specialists will be paid out of the contracted services/music tutors fund for 16 hours at a rate of $15/hr. They are Cooper Luedtke and Anna Vanderwall.
The following KVHS Academic coaches for the 2022/2023 school year were approved: Robert Heid - academic coordinator, Spell Bowl head coach, Academic Bowl head coach, Academic Super Bowl head coach; Lisa Faletto - Academic Bowl & Academic Super Bowl Fine Arts; Andrew Piccirilli - Academic Super Bowl Mathematics; Andrew Ervin - Academic Bowl & Academic Super Bowl Social Studies; and Courtnay Hornof - Academic Bowl & Academic Super Bowl English.
Certified employment recommendations approved included: Kelli Hunter-Schroeder to continue as a first grade, DES, long term substitute teacher, through the 2023/2024 school year filling a vacancy due to a maternity leave; Iran Floyd as a Wheatfield Elementary School (WES) volunteer assistant principal for the 2023/2024 school year; Nicole Ooms as a KVHS social worker beginning with the 2023/2024 school year filling a new position; Heather Killion as a KVHS part-time pre-school teacher, beginning with the 2023/2024 school year; and Kathryn Risner as a DES Life Skills teacher, beginning with the 2023/2024 school year, filling a vacancy due to a resignation.
In classified employment recommendations approved: Amanda Wright as a DES library aide filling a vacancy due to a resignation; Danika Vega and David O’Brien as summer tech assistants; and Jill Summar as a WES dishwasher beginning with the 2023/2024 school year.
In other business, the board approved: the facility use updates in the online program, ML Schedules; the bus waxer pay rate at $125 per bus; the recommendation that Town and Country Paving fill cracks, seal coat, and re-stripe KVHS southwest and south lots, concession area, and stadium, for $45,651 and all parking lots at WES, for $15,245; the recommendation that Food Services purchase a new merchandising unit for the grab-and-go line at KVHS, from Stafford-Smith, Inc., for $14,093; the recommendation that Food Services purchase a new Meiko Dish Machine Unit for WES, from Central Restaurant Products, for $46,793; the recommendation that Food Services purchase a new convection steamer and tilting skillet, for WES, from Stafford-Smith, Inc., for $63,926; and the recommendation that Emcor Hyre Electric replace the current 2x4 light fixtures with LED flat panels in the DES and WES classrooms, for $147,656.
The board accepted the donation of a Yamaha Double Horn, Model: YHR 668N, Serial: 011229, from Allison Bodza to the KVHS Music Department.
A recommendation was made and approved to increase the KVHS sweeper position from 5.8 hours to 8 hours per day, due to a change in workload.
Fees approved for the next school year included Before & After School Child Care Fees for the 2023-2024 school year were set as follows: Students on regular lunch fees at $3.25/hr; students on reduced lunch fees at $2.50/hr; and students on free lunch at $2.25/hr.
The number of transfer students that will be accepted at each grade level and each building for the 2023-2024 school year were set as follows: DES - five in each grade, kindergarten through third; WES - five in grades K, 1, and 3 and one in second grade; KVIS - none in fourth grade and up to five in fifth; KVMS - up to five in grades 6, 7 and 8; and at KVHS - up to five in all grades.
The recommendation to purchase one hundred and two (102) ViewSonic 86” Interactive Displays from HyperTec, for $254,287 out of ESSER 2 funds, pending ESSER approval, was also approved.