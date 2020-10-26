Hello! My name is Lana Stalbaum Olson, and I am looking to retain my seat on the KV School Board. I currently hold the chair for the at large position.
I am a lifetime resident of Wheatfield, and a KV graduate. I have been in the insurance field for over 20 years, and work for Gutwein & Risner Insurance Inc. I have always found the greatest happiness and pleasure in being involved in our community. I have been involved with a preschool board, church fish fry committee, Little League Board , coaching, class room helper and have spent some time as a substitute teacher.
I have three sons , of which two are KV grads as well. My oldest son, Steven, graduated in 2019. His passion in high school was the trades classes our school offers. My middle son, Matthew, graduated a year early in 2020. He was college bound, and took advantage of some of the duel credit classes that were offered. My youngest son, Shane, is a freshman this year.
I have sincere interest in education. Since my sons took different paths through school, it has allowed me to appreciate what our schools have to offer. I want these programs to continue with their success, and grow even further. I also understand what its like to have a child struggle academically. I know the hard work that goes into helping that child be successful. I cant express how thankful I have been to all the teachers over the years. They have put their heart, and countless hours into their job. Our school district is blessed! We have an absolutely amazing staff in every building, at every level, in every job classification. I want to continue to work to keep it that way.
As a collaborating member of the board, we have visions and goals that we are working towards. I want to continue to work and see these existing projects through. My goal is to continue to maintain our budgets as we face many challenges ahead. I am very proud of where our school stands today.
Thank you for taking the time to read and learn a little bit about me!