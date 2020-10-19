My name is Katherine Sampson, better known to most as Katie, and I am running for KV School Board, At Large.
I moved to the community in October of 2000 after marrying my husband, Mike. Together we have two sons, Will who attends KVHS as a junior, and Brady who attends KVMS as an 8th grader.
As a member of the KV school board, my goal is to help make decisions that will improve our schools, benefit the students and make our school district a desirable place to send your children and be employed. I value differing points of view and input from a variety of sources to make informed decisions. I want to represent our community to the best of my ability!
I’ve been attending school board meetings regularly for the last year. I believe our board faces many challenges in the future, especially in regards to budget (with the looming closure of NIPSCO) and also with the global pandemic that we’re currently facing.
It’s always been important to me to be involved in our community. I know that communities with strong schools and great options for children tend to thrive. That was a part of why I spearheaded bringing Upward Basketball to our community. I wanted to see kids have a unique sports opportunity and it was a great fit for me because it also allowed us to minister to the kids and families in a straight forward way. I know that faith has to be separate from our schools but I depend on my faith to guide all my decisions. Serving others as a school board member is a part of that.
I have a Bachelors of Science, Nursing.
Currently I work in Labor & Delivery. Each day, I encounter people under stress. They, like our students, have a need for compassion for their situation, skilled assessment and education that meets them where they are at. There are many overlaps between healthcare and education. I believe my experience there will serve me well as a school board member.