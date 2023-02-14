WHEATFIELD – The senior KV Pep Band members and their parents were introduced between the junior varsity and varsity games on Friday, Feb. 10. Seventeen individuals were honored for their service in the band that plays at most home basketball games and revs up the crowd.
Honored were Gage Andersen, Alexis Brockway, Natalie Cather, Xavier De La Paz Marino, Calder Feit, Eric Gibson, Deona Griffin, Justin Hasara, Steven Hoffman, Krystal Kramer, Olivia Misch, Danin Richardson, and Christina Sexton, as well as Kadin Sirk, Vincent Slaughter, Trista Smith and Skyla Swigon.
Gage Andersen is the son of Bryan and Cindy Andersen of Wheatfield. He has been involved in intermediate band, advanced band, pep band, jazz band, marching band and winter drumline as well as soccer, National Honor Society (NHS) and the Technology Student Association. He plans to attend Purdue University Lafayette to study engineering.
Alexis Brockway is the daughter of Tracy Whitaker and Bobby Brockway of Wheatfield. She has been involved in advanced band, pep band, jazz strings, marching band, string orchestra, symphony and the Indiana State University All-Star Band, as well as Student Council, Academic Team and NHS. She plans to study computer science.
Natalie Cather is the daughter of Denise Cather of Wheatfield. She has been involved in intermediate band, advanced band, pep band, jazz band and marching band. She plans to attend Valparaiso University to study psychology.
Xavier De La Paz Marino is the son of Carol De La Paz Marino of Wheatfield. He has been involved in advanced band, pep band, marching band, winter drumline, symphony, Indiana Bandmasters Association Honor Band and the Indiana State University All-Star Band. He plans to attend Purdue University to major in aviation management.
Calder Feit is the son of David and Jennifer Feit of DeMotte. He has been involved in advanced band, pep band, jazz band, marching band, winter drumline, symphony, Indiana Bandmasters Association Honor Band and the Indiana State University All-Star Band. He plans to attend either Purdue or Rose-Hulman to study chemical engineering.
Eric Gibson is the son of Elizabeth Gibson and Lawrence Gibson of Wheatfield. He has been involved in intermediate band, pep band, jazz band and marching band. He plans to continue as a member of the U.S. Army upon graduation.
Justin Hasara is the son of Chris and Julie Hasara of Wheatfield. He has been involved in intermediate band, advance band, pep band, jazz band and marching band. He plans to attend the Technical University of Munich to become a mycologist.
Steven Hoffman is the son of Michelle and Steve Hoffman of Wheatfield. He has been in has been involved in intermediate band, pep band, jazz band and marching band. He plans to become a pipefitter.
Krystal Kramer is the daughter of Brett Kramer and Tristan Kramer of Roselawn. She has been involved in intermediate band, pep band, jazz band and marching band. She plans to go to Purdue University West Lafayette to major in zoology.
Olivia Misch is the daughter of Dawn and Jay Misch of Wheatfield. She has been involved in advanced band, pep band, marching band, symphony, NHS and theatre productions and swim manager for all four years. She plans to attend Purdue Northwest to major Business Management and Entrepreneurship.
Danin Richardson is the son of Steve and Raeanne Richardson of Wheatfield. He has been involved in intermediate band, advanced band, pep band, jazz band, marching band, sting orchestra, symphony, jazz strings and the Indiana All-State Orchestra. He plans to attend Indiana University to study anthropology.
Christina Sexton in the daughter of Dawn Sexton, Scott Sexton and Lori Sexton of Wheatfield. She has been involved in intermediate band, advanced band, pep band, jazz band, winter guard and color guard.
Kadin Sirk is the son of Kim and Dave Sirk of DeMotte. He has been involved in intermediate band, pep band, jazz band and marching band and plans to attend Purdue Fort Wayne for music production and audio engineering.
Vincent Slaughter is the son of Mark and Cindy Slaughter of Wheatfield. He has been involved in intermediate band and pep band.
Trista Smith is the daughter of Theresa Smith of DeMotte. She plans on attending Ivy Tech to pursue a career in medical assisting.
Skyla Swigon is the daughter of Miranda and Jason Swigon of Wheatfield. She has been involved in intermediate band, advanced band, pep band, jazz band, marching band, symphony, and the Indiana Bandmasters Association Honor Band. She plans to attend college.