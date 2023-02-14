Pep Band Seniors

The KVHS Basketball Pep Band seniors pose together after being presented to the large crowd between boys’ basketball games.

 Photo Provided

WHEATFIELD – The senior KV Pep Band members and their parents were introduced between the junior varsity and varsity games on Friday, Feb. 10. Seventeen individuals were honored for their service in the band that plays at most home basketball games and revs up the crowd.

Honored were Gage Andersen, Alexis Brockway, Natalie Cather, Xavier De La Paz Marino, Calder Feit, Eric Gibson, Deona Griffin, Justin Hasara, Steven Hoffman, Krystal Kramer, Olivia Misch, Danin Richardson, and Christina Sexton, as well as Kadin Sirk, Vincent Slaughter, Trista Smith and Skyla Swigon.

