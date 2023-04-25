DEMOTTE — Eleven KFC® restaurant employees across the country are receiving a $20,000 scholarship from the KFC Foundation to further their education and achieve their dreams. DeMotte resident and local KFC employee, Paige Trosper, is one of eleven winners of this national scholarship and will receive $20,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year to pursue their studies in Education
Paige Trosper is one out of 11 in the entire country to win a $20,000 scholarship from the KFC Foundation. Paige was raised in Wheatfield, and has been a dedicated employee at DeMotte KFC for five years. She plans to use the scholarship money to pursue her education at Valparaiso University. In the summer of 2024, Paige will be marrying her fiancé Jared, and will be graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. She plans to use her degree to teach at an elementary school around where she grew up.
The KFC Foundation is awarding $2.5 million in scholarships in total this year—the biggest award year to date—thanks to the fundraising efforts of KFC Franchisees, including DeMotte’s own Teddy Wnorowski, and the KFC Corporation.
The KFC Foundation Scholarship program helps KFC restaurant employees in the U.S. pursue their educational dreams by providing $20,000, $5,000, and $2,500 scholarships to use toward tuition at the accredited four-year or two-year college, trade/vocational school, or graduate school of their choice.
“We are proud to continue the KFC Family’s long history of philanthropy, inspired by Colonel Harland Sanders’ passion for helping people. Providing access to educational programs and resources for this hard-working group of students is just one of the ways the KFC Foundation impacts the lives of restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation.
In addition to the scholarship program, the KFC Foundation also supports eligible KFC restaurant employees and their communities through the following charitable assistance programs:
Tuition-Free College – 100% tuition coverage when enrolled at Western Governor’s University® (WGU), an accredited online university dedicated to making higher education accessible for as many people as possible.
GED Achievement – Unlimited access to GED preparation and testing and pairs students with a personal advisor, in partnership with GED Testing Service®. Offered in both English and Spanish.
Financial Hardship Assistance – Financial assistance to KFC restaurant employees directly impacted by a severe hardship, crisis, or catastrophic incident beyond their control.
Savings Match – $1 for $1 savings match opportunity to equip KFC restaurant employees with a short-term emergency fund and a long-term habit of saving money.
Kentucky Fried Wishes – Community non-profit organizations can apply to receive a $10,000 grant to make a project on their wish list come true.
The KFC Foundation, an independent 501c3 organization, has provided over $28 million to support and empower more than 9,600 KFC restaurant employees, students and community non-profits across the U.S. The KFC Foundation’s charitable programs include GED achievement, college scholarships, tuition coverage, community giving, savings matching and financial hardship assistance, all made possible by at-register Round-Up donations, purchases of KFC’s Secret Recipe Fries and other donations. For more information, visit kfcfoundation.org.