DEMOTTE — Eleven KFC® restaurant employees across the country are receiving a $20,000 scholarship from the KFC Foundation to further their education and achieve their dreams. DeMotte resident and local KFC employee, Paige Trosper, is one of eleven winners of this national scholarship and will receive $20,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year to pursue their studies in Education

Paige Trosper is one out of 11 in the entire country to win a $20,000 scholarship from the KFC Foundation. Paige was raised in Wheatfield, and has been a dedicated employee at DeMotte KFC for five years. She plans to use the scholarship money to pursue her education at Valparaiso University. In the summer of 2024, Paige will be marrying her fiancé Jared, and will be graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. She plans to use her degree to teach at an elementary school around where she grew up.

