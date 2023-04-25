WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Superintendent of Schools Don Street announced they will be hosting a School Bus Job Fair on June 5 and July 10 at the school board meeting on April 24. He also congratulated Annalise Wakefield for being recognized in Indianapolis as one of only 60 students in the state to be an Indiana Academic All-Star.
At the meeting, the board approved several resignations including Jeffery McMillian as the high school boys’ golf coach effective April 17. They also accepted the resignation of Jody Moore as DeMotte Elementary Special Education teacher effective April 19. McMillian will be replaced by Scott VanLoon for the remainder of the season. VanLoon was a volunteer coach for the team and will step into the head coach position.
The board also approved Traci Blanco as the high school dance team coach for the next school year, and Jacob Kieszkowski as the director of network operations for the corporation filling a vacancy due to resignation. Two summer helpers will be hired to assist with IT tasks as well.
Two donations were accepted. DeMotte State Bank donated $100 to the intermediate school. America’s Grow Communities, Bayer Fund, donated $5,000 to the high school FFA program on behalf of Diane Kingma.
The board approved the purchase of five buses for a cost of $695,778. They okayed replacement parts for the elevator at the high school for $59,154, and bathroom partitions for the upper level restrooms in the intermediate school for $31,121.
The high school academic team will travel to the National Academic Decathlon in Frisco, Texas April 26-29.