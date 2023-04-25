Annalise Wakefield

Annalise Wakefield was recognized in Indianapolis last week as one of only 60 students in the state to be an Indiana Academic All-Star. She was nominated by Mrs. Hudecek who was unable to attend.

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Superintendent of Schools Don Street announced they will be hosting a School Bus Job Fair on June 5 and July 10 at the school board meeting on April 24. He also congratulated Annalise Wakefield for being recognized in Indianapolis as one of only 60 students in the state to be an Indiana Academic All-Star.

At the meeting, the board approved several resignations including Jeffery McMillian as the high school boys’ golf coach effective April 17. They also accepted the resignation of Jody Moore as DeMotte Elementary Special Education teacher effective April 19. McMillian will be replaced by Scott VanLoon for the remainder of the season. VanLoon was a volunteer coach for the team and will step into the head coach position.

