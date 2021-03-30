WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The newest class of Stamps Scholars has been announced, with representation at nearly 40 universities nation-wide. Taylor Schultz of DeMotte has been named one of the incoming Stamps Scholars at Purdue. She will also be a member of the Purdue Honors College.
The Stamps Scholars Program covers a student's full cost of attendance (tuition, room, and board) and connects students with a national network of dedicated peers.
With the support of benefactors E. Roe Stamps and his late wife Penny, the award also gives scholars access to an academic enrichment fund of up to $10,000 to finance activities such as academic conferences, study abroad experiences or internships.
Eligible students are automatically considered for the Stamps Scholarship upon applying to Purdue. Purdue Stamps Scholars demonstrate academic merit, strong leadership potential and exceptional character. The Stamps Scholars Program welcomes and supports students from all backgrounds and areas of study.
The Stamps Scholarship program was created by Penny and Roe Stamps, originally at the University of Michigan and Georgia Tech. It has since grown to award multiyear merit scholarships across the United States.
Shultz plans to study Biology while attending Purdue.