WHEATFIELD — At the Monday evening meeting of the Kankakee Valley School Board, Superintendent Don Street commended the board members who were honored recently by the Indiana School Boards Association. Katie Sampson and Jeff Groen received a Level 1-Commendable distinction for a desire for advancing the principles of good governance. Kristy Stowers, Vice President of the board, earned a Level 4 - Exemplary honor for commitment to her own professional development in leadership and board governance. Board President Jill Duttlinger was named to the Level 4-Exemplary Honor Roll.

The board approved free breakfast for all students enrolled during the 2023/2024 school year set lunch prices at $2.85 for the high school, $2.75 for the middle school and $2.65 for the elementary schools.

