WHEATFIELD — At the Monday evening meeting of the Kankakee Valley School Board, Superintendent Don Street commended the board members who were honored recently by the Indiana School Boards Association. Katie Sampson and Jeff Groen received a Level 1-Commendable distinction for a desire for advancing the principles of good governance. Kristy Stowers, Vice President of the board, earned a Level 4 - Exemplary honor for commitment to her own professional development in leadership and board governance. Board President Jill Duttlinger was named to the Level 4-Exemplary Honor Roll.
The board approved free breakfast for all students enrolled during the 2023/2024 school year set lunch prices at $2.85 for the high school, $2.75 for the middle school and $2.65 for the elementary schools.
The board approved the retirement of DeMotte Elementary School first grade teacher, Cheryl Bockstahler effective May 30, and Jean Kosik, retiring from high school kitchen manager effective May 26.
Holly Fischer was approved as eighth grade math teacher at the middle school for the next school year filling a vacancy due to a resignation.
Resignations were accepted from Shaun Peterson as high school janitor, Susan Tobias as seventh grade math teacher, Jennifer Reid as intermediate school fourth grade teacher and summer school teacher, Jessica Dutton as temporary middle school teacher, Amanda Borden as intermediate foodservice server and Raquel Konja as Wheatfield Elementary social worker.
Extracurricular positions for the next school year were also approved. Madison Randall will be girls freshman volleyball coach and Jillian (Brewster) Tillema will coach the girls JV volleyball team. April Mendoza was approved as the girls’ volunteer soccer coach, pending additional paperwork. Cole Wireman, Cale Wireman, Brent Wireman and Roy Shepherd will be volunteer boys’ basketball coaches pending additional paperwork. Billy Shepherd will be boys’ varsity basketball coach with Ryan Armstrong, Cody Scott and Justin Fuqua splitting the coaching position for the freshman boys’ basketball team. Brett Walther was approved as the boys’ JV basketball coach with board member Bill Walther abstaining from the vote.
Emmanuel Landa will be JV girls’ soccer coach and Mica Serder will be the head coach for the girls’ soccer team at the high school. For cross country, Tim Adams will be varsity boys’ coach and Kim Wilson will be varsity girls’ coach. Jovan Jeftich was approved as boys’ head soccer coach Danny Jeftich will be boys’ assistant soccer coach for varsity. Keith Luttell is the JV boys’ soccer coach. Darian Devries as boys’ tennis coach with Lauren Sturgell as assistant coach.
For football, Robert Wragg and Brad Stewart will serve as assistant varsity coaches/coordinators. Ryan Armstong and Cody Scott will split the coach job for the JV football team with Justin Fuqua and Mark Deardorff.
Brandon Bradley is the girls’ varsity basketball all coach.
Jessica McLean will teach fourth grade summer school.
Projects on the school buildings approved were for Wheatfield Elementary to have Custom masonry Restoration to pressure wash the building and reseal all outside windows, louvers, limestone sill, control joints and EIFS panels for $59,400; for the intermediate school, Koorsen Fire and Security will replace the existing fire alarm system for $45,262 and Dover Elevator will update the obsolete elevator for approximately $111,964; the high school window replacement project went to Werntz Supply for a total contract amount of $895,200; and DeMotte Elementary will have the existing office reception desk and credenza replaced for $17,600.