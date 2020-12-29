WHEATFIELD — At a special Kankakee Valley School Corporation board meeting Dec. 23, a special contract with Northwest Jasper Regional District for water service to the high school was approved by a 4-3 vote.
Board members Jill Duttlinger, Jeff Groen, Jeff DeYoung, and Dr. Edward Habrowski all voted to accept the contract, while Kristy Stowers, Lana Olson, and Tim Helton voted no.
The contract allows for a waterline to be constructed from NORWEJ’s water plant south to State Road 10 and then east to the high school.
According to the terms of the agreement, the school corporation will pay NORWEJ $1.35 million to run the line to the high school and the school corporation would own the line for 10 years. Anyone hooking up to that line would pay NORWEJ, but then the school corporation would be reimbursed by NORWEJ.
The decision to go this route comes after news that the school’s water tanks would need to be replaced. The school board investigated two options, having NORWEJ run a water line to the school, and the school corporation adding additional wells and replacing the water holding tanks.
By the slimmest of margins, the school board voted to do the first option.
“By having a water line ran out to the high school we won’t have to replace the holding tanks,” said Kankakee Valley School Corporation Superintendent Don Street. “We will still maintain some of our wells, as we are looking into using those wells to water the athletic fields.”
Kankakee Valley High School is already connected to the Town of DeMotte’s sewer system.