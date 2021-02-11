WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board approved several course changes and additions for the high school at its regular meeting on Feb. 8.
Course changes due to Next Level Programs of Study that were approved included:
- Introduction to Agriculture to Principles of Agriculture
- Introduction to Construction to Principles of Construction
- Interactive Media to Principles of Visual Communication
- Child Development and Parenting to Child and Adolescent Development
- Health Science I to Principles of Healthcare
- Advanced Nutrition and Wellness to Principles of Culinary and Hospitality
- Introduction to Computer Science to Principles of Computers and Informatics
New courses for the high school that were approved:
- Principles of Welding Technology - full-year - 10th-12th grade - 2 credits
- Principles of Business - full-year - 9th-12th grade - 2 credits
- Computer Science III: Cybersecurity and Networking II: Cybersecurity - Full-year - 11th-12th grade - 4 credits (pre-requisite - Computer Science I or Networking I)
Being recognized as high school students of the month were
- Business - Melanie Rios-Rosillo
- Career and Technical Education/ Human Services - Charles Brown
- Fine Arts - Savannah Lutzke
- Foreign Language - Benjamin Minix
- Language Arts - Arielle Molenaar
- Mathematics - Dulce Hernandez
- Physical Education/Health/Advanced Physical Conditioning - Tyler Feddeler
- Science - Kolby Enix
- Social Studies - Brooklyn Musch
- Technology - Kevin Travis
Assistant Superintendent Allisa Schnick, shared a PowerPoint presentation and reported that Jasper County moved from red to orange status last week, indicating a reduction in COVID cases over the previous two weeks. She provided information regarding Governor Eric Holcomb’s Wednesday update last week along with the State’s Friday School Nurse online update. Changes to state quarantine requirements were also presented.
In other news, the following extracurricular recommendations were approved:
- Jeff McMillan and Dylan Sells- Golf – Boys’ Coach (will split pay 50/50)
- Carly Maple -Weight Room Coordinator – Spring
- Tammi Helton as Kankakee Valley Intermediate School (KVIS) Yearbook Sponsor effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
The following certified recommendations were approved:
- Raquel Konja as WES Counselor/Social Worker, effective February 9, 2021. Ms. Konja will be filling an opening due to a resignation.
- Kimberly Summers as English Language Learner Teacher, effective February 9, 2021, pending receipt of additional paperwork. Ms. Summers will be filling a newly created position.
The following classified recommendations were approved:
- Jennifer Vigeant as WES Title I Aide effective February 10, 2021. Vigeant is a current substitute teacher and will be filling a newly created position.
- Jessica Dutton as a long-term substitute in the position of KVHS Learning Lab Aide, effective February 9-May 27, 2021. Dutton is a current substitute teacher and will be filling an opening due to a transfer.
The school board also granted permission for food services to advertise for operating supply bids for the upcoming school year, 2021-2022, approved renewal of the Food-2-School Cooperative Contract for the 2021-2022 school year, and granted permission to hire a seasonal groundskeeper as an addition to the maintenance department.