WHEATFIELD, Ind. — After receiving a request from Brant Short, President of Wheatfield Little League, to construct a fence at Wheatfield Elementary School, the Kankakee Valley School Board voted to install the fence as well as give the league permission for use of the facilities.
KVHS student and Junior Class President, Bella Cochran, requested that the Board allow an on-grounds prom at the school, and distributed a document explaining the proposal for both an indoor and outdoor prom, depending on the weather. Included in the document were survey results from students and parents. The board did not take action on the request as Cochran's presentation was strictly informational.
Superintendent Don Street stated the KVSC 2020 Annual Performance Report will be published in the KV Post News before the end of March 2021. He further offered insight into how COVID-19 has affected the students’ performance. Jasper County continues with its Yellow COVID advisory status, reported Assistant Superintendent, Allisa Schnick. Seven cases of the virus were reported within KVSC last week with zero occurrences so far this week. All teachers and support staff have become eligible for the vaccination.
In other news, board member Stephen Eastridge recognized the Kankakee Valley High School (KVHS) Students of the Month:
- Business - Taylor Schultz
- Career and Technical Education/Human Services - Samantha Sullivan
- Fine Arts - Wesley Miller
- Foreign Language - Nicholas Miller
- Language Arts - Jose Mancina
- Mathematics - Danin Richardson
- Physical Education/Health - Emma Bell
- Science - Nathanial Boyd
- Social Studies - Kirstin West
- Technology - Mary Kathryn Shultz
The board also approved the following retirements:
- KVHS Athletic Secretary, Donna Zuchowski, effective June 4, 2021.
- Kankakee Valley Intermediate School (KVIS) Fourth Grade Teacher, Debra Kuhns, effective May 28, 2021.
- Kankakee Valley Middle School (KVMS) Sixth Grade Social Studies Teacher, Suzanne Lovely, effective May 28, 2021.
- KVMS Sixth Grade Language Arts Teacher, Doreen DeJong, effective May 28, 2021.
- WES Principal, Cathy Vollmer, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
In other action, the board approved the following resignations:
- KVMS Sweeper and Physical Education Aide, Amanda Scoleri, effective March 5, 2021.
- KVSC Bus Mechanic, Jesse Oller, effective March 5, 2021.
- KVSC Bus Aide, Adrianna Dolniak, effective March 12, 2021.
The following KVHS extracurricular positions and coaching recommendations for the 2020-2021 school year were approved:
- Janna Witvoet - Dance Team - Coach
- Robert McMillan - Golf - Volunteer Boys’ Coach
- Lisa Faletto - Musical - Music Director
- Rita Elliott - Special Olympics - Coach
- Garrett Brewster - Track - Volunteer Boys’ Coach
Jovan Jeftich was approved as Boys’ Varsity Soccer Coach for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year, and Steve Ganzeveld was approved as Girls’ Tennis Coach for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years.
The following KVHS coaching recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year were approved:
- Ryan Armstrong - Football - Assistant Varsity Coach
- Cody Scott - Football - Assistant Varsity Coach
- Nicholas Pinn - Football - Freshmen Coach
- Jeremy Rozhon - Football - Freshmen Coach
- Mark Deardorff - Football - JV Coach
- Justin Fuqua - Football - JV Coach
- James Broyles - Football - Varsity Coach
- Durral Hale - Football - Volunteer Coach
- Mike Stowers - Football - Volunteer Coach
- Zach Prairie - Football - Volunteer Coach
- Danny Jeftich - Soccer - Boys’ Assistant Varsity Coach
- Keith Luttell - Soccer - Boys' JV Coach
- Mica Serdar - Soccer - Girls' Varsity Coach
- David Walstra - Soccer - Girls' Assistant Varsity Coach
- Bethany Clark - soccer - Girls' JV Coach
The following KVMS coaching recommendations for the 2020-2021 school year were approved:
- David DeFries - Track - Boys' Coach
- Katrina Vander Woude - Track - Girls' Coach
Other action by the board:
- Approved the agreement with Southlake Career Cooperative
- Approved labeling the non-working KVHS kiln as junk so that it can be disposed of.
- Approved to grant permission to advertise and sell the KVHS lathe due to under-use. If sold, any profit would go back into the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Performance money.
- Approved the purchase of a plasma cutter for the KVHS CTE program.
- Approved renewing a three (3) year contract with Communications Company for fire alarm inspections, fire extinguishers and kitchen hood suppression systems, and fire extinguishers for all KVSC buses and the Bus Garage.
- Approved using Aaron’s Lawn Care for the 2021 mowing season.
- Approved renewal of a three (3) year contract with Otis Elevator.
- Approved BR Bleachers to update the upper deck bleachers in the KVHS gym.