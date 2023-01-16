WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley Middle School recently rewarded their December Students of the Month. The sought-after characteristic for December was “Respect.” Each pod and several disciplines chose students that they felt most exemplified that characteristic.

Kankakee Valley Middle School December Students of the Month

The KVMS Students of the Month for December included (front) Quinn Parker, Alexander Wiles, Rylee Exton and Madoline Profock, (back) McKinley Connors, Krysta Sytsma, Ashlyn Harper, Kierra Urbano and Brooklyn Shepherd. Not pictured is Craig Bruinius.

Pod 61 chose Brooklyn Shepherd. She pays attention to her teachers when they are teaching the lesson and always raises her hand to speak. She always says please and thank you when asking for things from her teachers and is a pleasure to be around. Shepherd does her homework and tries to do her best on everything that is handed to her.

