WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley Middle School recently rewarded their December Students of the Month. The sought-after characteristic for December was “Respect.” Each pod and several disciplines chose students that they felt most exemplified that characteristic.
Pod 61 chose Brooklyn Shepherd. She pays attention to her teachers when they are teaching the lesson and always raises her hand to speak. She always says please and thank you when asking for things from her teachers and is a pleasure to be around. Shepherd does her homework and tries to do her best on everything that is handed to her.
Pod 62 announced that Alexander Wiles is their Student of the Month for December. Wiles exemplifies the trait of respect in the classroom and beyond. He stays on task, participates, and helps others in any way that he can. He always has a warm welcome and polite goodbye for each of his teachers when he enters and exits the classroom.
Pod 71 nominated Rylee Exton for Student of the Month. Exton demonstrates respect to both her teachers by coming to class prepared and completing her work on time. She is also respectful to her peers by offering to help others with their work. Rylee pays attention, works hard, and listens to her teachers.
The Pod 72 teachers chose Madoline Profrock as their December Student of the Month. Profock is a little on the shy, quiet side; however, she has come out of her shell a little bit since the beginning of this school year. She epitomizes this month’s character trait of respect because she always pays attention in class, has her homework completed on a daily basis, and is prepared for projects, quizzes, and tests. Profock is one of those students who consistently goes about her day doing exactly what she needs to be successful.
Pod 81 chose Craig Bruinius as student of the month. He exemplifies the trait of respect in many ways. He pays attention, listens to his teachers, and turns in his work on time. He is always prepared for class and works hard. He is well-behaved, polite and respectful to his teachers.
Pod 82 nominated Ashlynn Harper as their Student of the Month. Although she may be on the quiet side, Ashlynn not only comes prepared to work in each of her classes but also exemplifies what it means to be respectful around her peers as well as her teachers.
The PE and Health department selected sixth grader Quinn Parker. He is one of the best all-around athletes that have come through this building in the sixth grade. His skills test scores are phenomenal: 100 meters in 13.5; 400 in 1:09 and a standing long jump of 7’- 0”, all tops in the semester and among the best in the last decade. He has become a mature and respectful young man, able to compete at a high level while showing good sportsmanship to his classmates.
The Fine Arts Department has selected sixth grader McKinley Connors as the Student of the Month for her outstanding work in Choir. She is becoming an excellent musician and singer. She is always ready to work hard, help others, and be a leader. She has a positive attitude and always shows respect for her fellow students.
The Unified Arts pick for student of the month for December was Keira Urbano. Urbano demonstrates the character trait, respect, daily in all areas of the school. She is respectful to her teachers as well as her classmates and has a fantastic attitude and always does her best
The office staff selected Krysta Sytsma as student of the month for December. Sytsma has found academic success in the classroom and is a phenomenal runner experiencing success in cross-country and track. Her teachers report that she is a conscientious student and always respectful to her classmates and staff. Her coaches praise her competitiveness and desire to improve.