SOUTH BEND - The awards ceremony for the Northern Indiana Regional Science Fair was held on Wednesday, Mar. 8 on the campus of Notre Dame University. KVMS participants were able to watch a live stream of the ceremony while eighth-grade science teacher Jennifer Hendon attended in person.

Students had competed virtually the previous Saturday from Kankakee Valley Middle School and participants could be awarded a first, second, or third place on their projects. All of the 22 KVMS students got either first or second place and additional awards were received by most participants. Projects were not judged against each other but against a rubric as to what would constitute a perfect project.

Trending Food Videos