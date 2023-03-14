SOUTH BEND - The awards ceremony for the Northern Indiana Regional Science Fair was held on Wednesday, Mar. 8 on the campus of Notre Dame University. KVMS participants were able to watch a live stream of the ceremony while eighth-grade science teacher Jennifer Hendon attended in person.
Students had competed virtually the previous Saturday from Kankakee Valley Middle School and participants could be awarded a first, second, or third place on their projects. All of the 22 KVMS students got either first or second place and additional awards were received by most participants. Projects were not judged against each other but against a rubric as to what would constitute a perfect project.
One eighth-grader, Jessica Beauchamp, received an invitation to represent Northern Indiana at the State Science Fair in Indianapolis on March 25. She will be one of 15 Elementary/Junior projects from grades 3-8 to head downstate from ND.
Ellie Foster and Brynleigh Oakes received the Spirit of Science Award which grants them the opportunity to present their project at a college-level fair at Notre Dame on May 4. The projects of Nathan Hanson, Ella Dixon, Tess Bell and Avery Myers, Brenna Collard and Keira Urbano, Grant Duttlinger, Rheyna Smith, Carson Armstrong and Eduardo Lira Ballardo, Chase VanderMeer, Jase Barrera and Ryan Powell, Jessica Beauchamp, Julia Ketchem and Maggie Norwine, Oliver Dutton, and Ellie Foster and Brynleigh Oakes all were djudged as first place projects. Addison Gusinger, Grayce Stalbaum, and Lydia Bell received second place awards.
In addition to her first place and bid to the State Science Fair, Beauchamp also was one of two winners, one elementary level and one junior level, that received the US Metric Association Certificate of Merit for Outstanding Projects That Best Use the Metric System. She also earned the Center for Sustainable Energy at Notre Dame Energy Award
Brenna Collard and Keira Urbano won the American Psychological Association's Award for Outstanding Research in Psychology. Grant Duttlinger won the Purdue University College of Agriculture's Outstanding Elementary and Junior Project That Relates to Food, Agriculture, or Natural Resources Certificate of Merit.
The projects of Ellie Foster and Brynleigh Oakes, as well as Nathan Hanson were awarded the U.S. Air Force Office of Research Award. Carson Armstrong and Eduardo Lira Ballardo earned the St. Joe County Public Library's Igniting Innovation Junior Division Award and Addison Guisinger and Grayce Stalbaum were awarded the Expanding Your Horizons Certificate and full scholarship for an event in April.
The two Tri-Pac Awards for Advancement in Technology awarded both went to KVMS students with Rheyna Smith winning Junior First Place and Oliver Dutton finishing as runner-up.
Eight projects from KVMS received the Thermo Fisher Young Innovators Challenge Award, which is a national competition for sixth-eighth grade students. The projects were done by Jase Barerra and Ryan Powell, Ellie Foster and Brynleigh Oakes, Chase VanderMeer, Julia Ketchem and Maggie Norwine, Tess Bell and Avery Myers, Ella Dixon, Rheyna Smith, and Oliver Dutton.