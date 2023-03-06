WHEATFIELD - Twenty-two middle school students voluntarily got up early on a Saturday to come to school and be grilled by adults on the minutia of their Science Fair Projects.
These Kankakee Valley Middle School students were participating virtually from two science classrooms in KVMS with the judges nearly 90 miles away on the campus of Notre Dame University. Using a computer application called Gather Town, the students and judges were able to interact in real time with each other and the judging went on as if both were in the same room mere feet apart.
The students and their projects qualified at the local science fair, held at KVMS on Feb. 8, where over 90 projects were judged and awarded first, second or third-place ribbons as well as an overall-first, second or third for each grade level sixth through eighth. The projects at both fairs were judged not against each other but against an established standard.
Qualifying for the competition were Nathan Hanson, Ryan Powell, Chase VanderMeer, Grant Duttlinger, Oliver Patton, Eduardo Liro Ballardo, Brenna Collard, Jessica Beauchamp, Ella Dixon, Maggie Norwine, and Addison Guisinger. Addition, there was Lydia Bell, Brynleigh Oakes, Julia Ketchem Grayce Stalbaum, Avery Myers, Tess Bell, Keira Urbano, Jase Barrera, Carson Armstrong and Ella Foster. Rheyna Smith competed from home.
They will find out how they did at an awards ceremony this coming Wednesday that will be held at Notre Dame and also broadcast live via the internet. ribbons, cash prizes and the coveted invitation to the State Science Fair are some of the awards available.