Regional Science Fair Competitors

KV Middle School students that competed in the Regional Science Fair are (front, l-r) Nathan Hanson, Ryan Powell, Chase VanderMeer, Grant Duttlinger, Oliver Patton, Eduardo Liro Ballardo, (middle, l-r) Brenna Collard, Jessica Beauchamp, Ella Dixon, Maggie Norwine, Addison Guisinger, Lydia Bell and Brynleigh Oakes, (back, l-r), Julia Ketchem Grayce Stalbaum, Avery Myers, Tess Bell, Keira Urbano, Jase Barrera, Carson Armstrong and Ella Foster. Rheyna Smith is not pictured.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD - Twenty-two middle school students voluntarily got up early on a Saturday to come to school and be grilled by adults on the minutia of their Science Fair Projects.

These Kankakee Valley Middle School students were participating virtually from two science classrooms in KVMS with the judges nearly 90 miles away on the campus of Notre Dame University. Using a computer application called Gather Town, the students and judges were able to interact in real time with each other and the judging went on as if both were in the same room mere feet apart.