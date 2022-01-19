WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Middle School recently honored its December Students of the Month. The R.O.A.R. attribute for December was "respect."
Pod 61 chose Connor Rose for student of the month for demonstrating the trait of respect. Connor is always respectful towards his teachers and peers. He walks into any room with a smile on his face and a greeting to his teachers. He also shows respect by always completing the work for his classes and when absent, he makes sure to catch up on his work in a timely manner. Lastly, Connor Rose always goes out of his way to help his peers when needed.
The Pod 62 teachers recognized Ryan Halcomb as their Student of the Month. Ryan’s positive attitude and caring nature for those around her make her a perfect example of what it means to be a respectable student. She greets each teacher in the pod every morning with a smile and a pleasant acknowledgement and is always willing to lend a hand to help those around her. She pays attention to detail and gives great attention to tasks that are asked of her. She asks questions to ensure understanding and is motivated to do well.
Pod 71’s Student of the Month for December was Dominic Slaughter. Dominick is quietly determined to do the best he can in everything he does. He is quiet and respectful in class, and treats his fellow students with kindness and respect as well.
The Pod 72 teachers chose Mary Alice Leach as their December Student of the Month. Mary Alice shows respect to others in so many different ways. She respects herself by giving one-hundred-percent effort on every assignment from a math worksheet to a major social studies project or language arts essay. She respects her teachers by her friendly and cooperative attitude. She does everything in her power to fulfill assignment requirements and prepare as much as she can for tests and quizzes. Mary Alice respects her peers as well. She’s helpful and doesn’t hesitate to step in and explain something to another student.
Pod 81 selected Jeremiah Fitzpatrick as December Student of the Month. Jerry is always respectful to not only his teachers, but also his peers. He walks into the classroom each day with a smile and is always quick to say hello or have a great day. He always completes his assignments on time, even when he is absent from school. He helps his fellow classmates when they are struggling. He has been a positive addition to our pod this year.
Pod 82 has chosen Trinity Kaericher as their December Student of the Month, Trinity is always respectful, pleasant and hard-working. She exhibits not only good citizenship but also is diligent in making sure her work is well done, on time, and meets the expectations of her teachers. Trinity is respectful of her peers’ feelings and is helpful to those around her.
The December SOM for PE/Health is sixth-grader Jenna Walker. Jenna is an extremely respectful young lady with an excellent attitude toward her peers, her academics and her athletics. She led our fine MS cross country team all season, highlighted by placing very high in the state meet, and will look to continue that excellent running this track season. In the winter she is also a stellar basketball player with an outstanding shot and terrific fundamentals. On her skills tests, she blasted a phenomenal 1:13.0 400 and a blistering 15.3 second 100, showing her great range of running events.
The Fine Arts student of the month is Ben Waugaman. He has recently changed instruments and worked hard to master it.
The Unified Arts December SOM is Eva Sersic. Eva is a very respectful student with a positive attitude and is also friendly and cooperative with everyone. She shows respect by making sure her work is done regardless of circumstances.
The office staff selected Seth Marshall as student of the month. Seth is a quiet and respectful young man. He is a diligent student who pays attention to detail and is an outstanding student.