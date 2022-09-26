WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Middle School staff recently honored those chosen as the August Students of the Month. Students are selected by the various Pods in each grade, as well as by other disciplines that best exhibit the characteristic of the month. The August characteristic was respect.
Pod 61 chose Gwyneth Radin for the PBIS character trait of respect. She has demonstrated respect by being kind and helping others when it is needed, such as opening lockers. She has been prepared for class and on time. Radin has been helpful in the classroom by keeping the daily classroom agenda filled out and helping others with their homework.
Pod 62 recognized Olliver Carver as their August Student of the Month. He shows respect to each of his teachers multiple times throughout the day. He greets them with a smile and a greeting each morning and between classes. He is kind and shows respect to his classmates as well. His positive and respectful behavior serves as a fantastic role model for all who come into contact with him.
Pod 71 chose Juliet Skowronski as their August Student of the Month. She demonstrates respect by paying attention in class, working with her classmates and completing her work. She is prepared for class and asks questions when needed. Her positive attitude is appreciated by her teachers.
The Pod 72 teachers nominated Nala Smith as the August Student of the Month. She reflects this month’s virtue of respect by paying attention in class, being on time, and doing her assigned classroom work. Miss DeFries relies on her to run errands and help with clean-up during labs. Mrs. DeBoard has noticed Nala helping other students sitting around her in class. Nala’s helpful nature is much appreciated by her teachers.
Pod 81 chose Jayden Farenella. He has shown respect to all of his teachers these past few weeks by having one-on-one conversations, and is a hard-working student that asks questions when help is needed. Also, he stays on task and gets his work completed.
Pod 82 chose Lily Dunham as the Student of the Month. She is respectful, friendly and fun for others to be around. She is a good student who strives to do her best and works to improve herself.
The August choice from PE/Health was sixth grader Norah Getz. She shows respect in many ways: being very respectful to her teachers and wishing them well, cheering on her classmates, having a terrific attitude and doing her best in all her tasks. Currently a fine volleyball player on the sixth grade squad, she is also planning on swimming and competing in track and field. Getz has been an outstanding and positive influence.
The Fine Arts Department has chosen Emily Bennett as the Student of the Month for August. She is respectful to her peers and frequently helps her locker neighbors. She is quick to ask questions and makes sure she knows what is expected of her in band.
The Unified Arts Department selected Lathan Prosser for student of the month. He has demonstrated the character trait, respect, daily in the art room. He is polite and willing to help with extra clean up and demonstrates good manners and asks good questions.
The office staff has selected Jedidiah Ahrendt for recognition as the August student of the month for the ROAR characteristic of Respect. He is a pleasant young man who is friendly, kind, and respectful. He treats others with dignity at all times.He walks the halls confidently and with great pride knowing he works hard and makes every effort to be a successful student.