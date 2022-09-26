KVMS August Students of the Month

The KVMS August Students of the Month are (front, l-r) Norah Getz, Gwyn Radin, Juliet Skowronski and Lathan Prosser, and, (rear, l-r) Nala Smith, Emily Bennett, Lily Dunham, Jedidiah Ahrendt and Jayden Faranella.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley Middle School staff recently honored those chosen as the August Students of the Month. Students are selected by the various Pods in each grade, as well as by other disciplines that best exhibit the characteristic of the month. The August characteristic was respect.

Pod 61 chose Gwyneth Radin for the PBIS character trait of respect. She has demonstrated respect by being kind and helping others when it is needed, such as opening lockers. She has been prepared for class and on time. Radin has been helpful in the classroom by keeping the daily classroom agenda filled out and helping others with their homework.

