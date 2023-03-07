WHEATFIELD - The Kankakee Valley Middle School recently honored its February Students of the Month. The attribute chosen for January was the ‘A’ of R.O.A.R. for Awareness. Awareness, in this case means limiting distracting behavior, being kind and considerate of others making learning your main objective and completing assigned homework.
Pod 61 teachers selected Charlie Smith for Student of the Month. Charlie demonstrates awareness by being prepared for class and following directions. He asks questions in class and is always ready to give an answer. He works well with anyone in class and is a role model for others academically and socially.
The Pod 62 teachers nominated Camden Murray as their February Student of the Month. Camden displays awareness every day in class by showing attention to detail. He gets along well with his peers and tries to encourage others to quiet down and get started on their work. Cam continues to impress us in and out of class. When he misses school, Camden consistently gets his work done via Schoology without having to be asked for it.
Pod 71 teachers selected Addison Guisinger for February Student of the Month. Addison demonstrates awareness by being prepared for class and completing her work in a timely manner. She is always ready to help her peers or teachers and works hard on a daily basis. Addison stays engaged and regularly participates in class.
The Pod 72 teachers nominated Raegyn Abbring as their February Student of the Month. This month’s featured virtue is awareness. Raegyn reflects this quality in everything she does. For instance, she comes to class prepared for every single day and for every single class period. Yes, she is prepared with pencil, paper, textbook, charged Chromebook, but she comes mentally prepared as well. She’s ready to get down to business the moment class begins, and she stays engaged the entire class period. Some subjects come more easily for Raegyn than others, but according to Miss DeFries, “Raegyn puts forth a lot of effort and really tries to get things right and understand them. On top of her wonderful attitude towards school, Raegyn is very simply a nice young lady, always with a pleasant smile and greeting.
Faith Kendall is the student of the month for Pod 81. Faith demonstrates awareness in a variety of ways. She is an excellent student in class, and when she is absent, she gets her work completed in a timely manner. In addition, Faith will message her teachers inquiring about making up homework from the days she was absent; especially, when she sees they are missing from those days. Faith definitely does her best work.
Pod 82 chose Alex Bogner as the student of the month for February. Alex does well in all of his classes and does not have any missing assignments. He is aware of his actions today impacting his future and strives to do well. He always has his work done, completing it in class whenever possible so that he does not have any homework.
The PE/Health Department selected Luke Ehrhardt as the Student of the Month. Luke demonstrates awareness on a daily basis by his actions. He is always dressed and ready to go when the first hour bell rings. He is very supportive and helpful to his classmates and always has a positive attitude. He helps set up PE equipment without being asked and always strives to do his best each day. In addition, he showcases his athletic ability well in class, but is always supportive of his classmates.
The Fine Arts Department nominated Celie Cochran for Student of the Month for February. Celie is always aware of the classroom expectations, entering the band room quietly, and setting up her instrument quickly. In rehearsals, she is always listening and knows where we are in the music. She never needs directions repeated for her because she is always paying attention and ready to play.
The Unified Arts Department chose Abby Walker for student of the month. Abby demonstrates the character trait “Awareness” daily in the art room. Abby routinely focuses on her work, is very conscientious, encourages others, asks for feedback and does an overall excellent job with her artwork. Abby goes above and beyond with everything that she creates in art class.
The office staff chose Miylee Moore as student of the month. Miylee exemplifies awareness by being a quiet role model for her peers. She helps others make good choices, she respects others differences, and she is attentive in her classes. Miylee is a solid student and earns high marks in her classes