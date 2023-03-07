KVMS February Students of the Month

The KVMS February Students of the Month are (front) Raegyn Abbring, Addison Guisinger, Abby Walker, Faith Kendall, (rear) Charlie Smith, Celie Cochran, Alex Bogner, Luke Ehrhardt, Camden Murray and Miylee Moore.

 Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD - The Kankakee Valley Middle School recently honored its February Students of the Month. The attribute chosen for January was the ‘A’ of R.O.A.R. for Awareness. Awareness, in this case means limiting distracting behavior, being kind and considerate of others making learning your main objective and completing assigned homework.

Pod 61 teachers selected Charlie Smith for Student of the Month. Charlie demonstrates awareness by being prepared for class and following directions.  He asks questions in class and is always ready to give an answer. He works well with anyone in class and is a role model for others academically and socially.

